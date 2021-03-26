We were out of town last week during the big rainstorm that blew through town.
Upon returning, we found one of our weeping willows lying in our front yard. It was not a big surprise, as I had observed a few days before we left that I thought it was leaning much sharper than in the last three months.
We are fortunate to have a number of beautiful trees on our property, from the magnificent tulip outside our front door to the gorgeous crepe myrtles off the back porch. Sturdy maples and oaks, and an aromatic catawba, are quite pleasant each season. Dogwoods and pears brighten our springtime landscape.
I spent a great many years hiking and we still enjoy driving through forests around the country. However, I never felt as if I could really identify certain trees and differentiate between hardwoods and softwoods.
I have had books to help me, but committing them to memory was not what I spent time doing.
Seeing that willow on the ground set me to thinking that it was time for a bit of research into types of trees with respect to their hardness or softness. As always, I learned a great deal from numerous sites devoted to the character of trees.
Without getting overly technical, I discovered “hardwoods” are angiosperms, or flowering plants. Fruit and nut trees are considered in this group, as are the common ones we have such as oak, maple and walnut.
The “softwoods” are gymnosperms that contain needles and cones such as evergreens, firs, pines and spruces.
Oddly, there are hardwood trees that are soft internally such as alder, balsa and our willows. Soft trees can also be used as hardwood in construction, furniture, etc., and are noted in junipers and yews.
The major difference physiologically is in how the trees absorb water and set out root systems.
As one might expect, the makeup of trees of all kinds includes cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin — a cell wall product that increases water transport and stress resistance.
Our willow is also called a “sallow” or “osier” and it turns out is one of over 400 types of deciduous trees and shrubs in the genus Salix. As most of us know, willows love watery areas and are quite striking.
Unfortunately, they also mess up driveways, sidewalks and pipes with their rapidly growing root systems.
I found out the hardness of a tree is measured by the Janka scale in “pound-force” (lbf) units. South American trees make up eight of 10 of the world’s hardest trees.
The “ironwood” or Buloke in Australia is considered the hardest in the world.
The most massive single organism on the planet has been the General Sherman giant sequoia, estimated at 2.7 million pounds, 275 feet tall and 100 feet in circumference.
Hardwoods — used in flooring, furniture and other construction efforts — obviously sell for more per board foot and square foot. Softwoods, used in other projects, will generally cost less, depending on the type of items desired.
I knew that Bradford Pears were fairly “weak” trees even if they are considered hardwoods, but I didn’t realize they are considered among the best for firewood due to their density and clean burning.
We have had a number of them come down in strong crosswinds over the years.
As spring is upon us and the blooms on our trees begin to show, especially the spectacular tulip, I am sure we will once again savor the beauty of God’s creations. I can marvel at the age of some of our special trees.
Two years ago we lost a maple and when I counted the rings with my granddaughters, it was close to 180 years old.
There is nothing quite as relaxing and refreshing as sitting on our back porch toward the end of a busy work day in the yard and seeing the beauty of our trees and listening to the cicadas and tree frogs with their nightly chorus.
Life doesn’t get any better than that.
Until next time, I always like sharing that classic poem by Joyce Kilmer that many of us had to memorize in school — “Trees.”
I bet you can recite it as well.
I think that I shall never see
A poem as lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in Summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain,
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
