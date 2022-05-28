“Everything I know about ethics and honor was learned on an athletic field.” Albert Camus
I was born in the best place and time possible — the United States of America just after World War II. More specifically, Kingsport in 1954. Kingsport was a boom town in those days, home to the Tennessee Eastman Company, which employed 15,000 in a town of 33,000. Working there in any capacity landed you in the middle class.
My neighborhood was overpopulated with boys, free-range dogs, and baseball venues. A phone wasn’t required to organize a game. All you had to do was walk outside and see who was there. I will call it “baseball,” but we used a variety of balls. When we walked a mile to the junior high to play on a real diamond, we used a softball. Because we never had nine players, the defense was full of gaps and spaces. A regulation ball would have found those holes and rolled forever, turning routine ground balls into home runs.
Other times we played behind the Masonic Lodge. There, the infield was a grassy acre, the outfield an asphalt parking lot requiring a rubber-coated ball. Those durable spheres slung dewdrops in our faces in the summer mornings. If we played in the Kilgores’ backyard, we employed Wiffle balls, plastic orbs with holes of various shapes and sizes or no holes at all, a variety looked upon with disdain by any true Wiffle baller. We wrapped duct tape on the balls so they wouldn’t curve like butterflies in a hurricane.
When Tony Kinsler’s family moved to Kingsport from Chicago, we learned of another kind of ball. In the summer afternoons, we sometimes played behind the lodge but only on the grassy field. The asphalt was far too hot to linger upon. This relocation brought about an over-the-fence-is-out mandate, the elderly woman who lived on the other side of the fence being no fan of baseball. For a week or two, Tony dolefully watched us from the boughs of an apple tree bordering the field. Finally, Wayne Kilgore, our best player, asked Tony if he wanted to play. Of course he did. In his first at-bat, Tony hit one not only over the fence but also over the yard and the house behind it. He did that repeatedly. We briefly considered banning Tony from our games, but how could we respect ourselves if we expelled a player for being too good? Tony himself provided the solution — a clincher, which was a ball larger and softer than a regular softball, designed for use in cramped city spaces. Even Tony couldn’t hit it over the fence. Some of us couldn’t even get it to the pitcher. Sadly, Tony never fulfilled his potential as a baseball player, instead becoming a juvenile delinquent, thereby acquiring more notoriety than the rest of us ever did.
At the age of 9, I began playing organized baseball for the first time in a league sponsored by Tennessee Eastman. “Organized” meant adults were in charge and you had uniforms, in our case T-shirts only, no pants or cleats. We played two or three games a week, and everyone on the team had to play at least half the game, although some may have been happier if they hadn’t played at all. Batting averages were posted weekly on the windows of the coaches’ offices, and averages of .000 were not uncommon. I played in the league for four years, and my worst average was .249, my best .576. .576 sounds extraordinary, but it wasn’t, earning me only the last spot in the league’s top 10. David Horton, a nephew of Willie Horton of Detroit Tigers fame, hit .850 that season, a mark his uncle never approached.
Stealing bases was my specialty. As my final season approached its end, I had stolen 22 bases in a row coming into the last game of the season. When Coach Matherly called me out attempting to steal third, I pitched a fit. Coach summoned my mom from the bleachers and instructed her to put me in the car and take me home, a disgraceful conclusion to my career in the greatest of games. In high school I ran track and cross-country. I never played baseball again. However, I have been a Phillies fan since 1964, when I became an ardent admirer of Richie Allen’s iconoclastic ways. My loyalty to the Phillies has required far more persistence than any of my personal athletic challenges.
So what did baseball teach me of ethics and honor? My childhood friends and I learned how to settle disputes without the presence of adults. We learned that victories won by bending or breaking the rules are hollow. I could see the honor in showing up for every game all season long when your .000 batting average was posted for everyone to see each and every week of another long, hot summer. One year, when the Phillies were achieving below even their potential, I tried to switch my allegiance to the Kansas City Royals, who sponsored a rookie league team in Kingsport. It didn’t work, so the Phillies taught me that when you truly love something, you can’t just let it go because the times are hard. In 1968, the Year of the Pitcher, I finally persuaded my father to take me to a game in Philadelphia. We missed Bob Gibson by one day.
At the old Connie Mack Stadium, the vendors shouted, “Richie Allen hates cokes. Get one.”
At first base that night, Allen traced “Boo!” in the infield with the toe of his cleats.
As Yeats advises us, “Be secret and exult/For of all things known/That is the most difficult.”
On the rare occasions when I seemed to be the only kid in the neighborhood, I would take a ball and go to the Masonic Lodge, where there was a ledge at the base of a concrete stairway. When I threw, above the ledge was a ball, below the ledge was a strike. If I hit the ledge, the ball was in play, and I pursued it with a passionate intensity, supplying the play-by-play account as I ran.
A friend of mine has a neighbor whose kid throws a baseball against a net and fields it, over and over and over, constructing the muscle memory that leads to a professional career. Or just passes an idle hour. If I ever see him doing that, I’ll want to say something to him, but I won’t, knowing better than to break a spell. I wonder how similar his thoughts are to mine when I was his age. World War II is as far away to him as the Civil War was to me. And the poor will always be with us. When you’re 12 years old, there is no history.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
