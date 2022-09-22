To the Editor,
Every September, we come together as a nation to increase awareness and understanding of substance use and co-occurring disorders. Since 1989, National Recovery Month has been a time to celebrate strong and proud recovery communities and the millions of individuals within them.
Recovery Month is also a time to promote evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, and recognize the dedication of providers and community members across the nation who make treatment and recovery services possible.
Recovery is an intensely personal experience and each person in recovery understands what treatment, support and communities mean in their life. It is easy to find hundreds of articles, shows, video clips, or books about the devastating impacts of addiction. Less frequently do we see stories about the recovery journeys of actual individuals. We don’t often pull back the curtain and see the hope and change communities and providers offer. September is a time to recognize the challenges individuals face, celebrate their victories and share knowledge of the services and supports available to all.
The last two years have been an especially important time to celebrate the efforts of recovering individuals, service providers and recovery communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented additional challenges for persons struggling with behavioral health issues and those working hard to maintain their recovery. Individuals have found fewer treatment options and reduced access to recovery supports. In person interaction among peers, a valuable recovery tool, has been extremely limited. More than ever, it is a time to recognize the resiliency of individuals, providers and recovery communities who have met these challenges in the most difficult of times.
How can you celebrate Recovery Month? Share your story or listen to the stories told by others. Attend or plan a Recovery Month event near you. Educate yourself and your community. Help to destigmatize substance use and co-occurring disorders. The collective effort reinforces the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, treatment is effective, community matters, and people can and do recover.
How to Get Help
Visit our website at www.vbhcs.org to see our list of locations. Our 20 offices can provide a wide range of services to the insured (TennCare and Medicare) and uninsured through the TN Behavioral Health Safety Net and several grants. Some of the services we provide are extensive care management, outpatient therapy, medication management, and many other grant-based services in the community.
Often, the biggest challenge is overcoming the stigma of reaching out for help. To that end, Volunteer has worked to make obtaining treatment a simpler process through a No Wrong Door philosophy and Same Day Access to services. This means that a community member can call the First-Time Appointment line and receive services such as an intake, Care Management, and Medication Management that same day where previously the process could have taken several days or weeks. The First-Time Appointment line is 1-877-567-6051. Additionally, Crisis Services are available 24 hours a day to respond to adults experiencing a mental health crisis at 1-800-704-2651.
Tonya Ballew, M.S.
Regional VP of Operations
Volunteer Behavioral Health
Athens/Cleveland/Madisonville
