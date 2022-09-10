“The past isn’t dead. It isn’t even past.”
Once upon a time (1978-79), I was living in Atlanta and employed by Saul Brothers, a manufacturer of discount clothing. There were four of us in the warehouse if you count Vince the truck driver, and we did because he helped us load and unload trucks even though that wasn’t in his job description. Vince did the local runs, bringing us loads of 50-pound bolts of cloth to be replaced by finished garments sheathed in thick plastic shrouds.
Saul Brothers was the only job I ever had where, if there was nothing to do, that is exactly what you were expected to do — nothing. Whenever there were no trucks in the bay, when every corner of the warehouse had been dust-mopped, with the blessings of management, we told one another stories.
Vince usually went first, a cigarette, sometimes lit, sometimes not, seemingly permanently attached to his lower lip. Willie was the joker and wise fool of the warehouse, whose humor seemed to cool the 100-degree heat trapped by the concrete, steel, and glass of downtown Atlanta. Tony was the oldest, all of 30, leading him to appoint himself as a father figure to me, the new kid in town. Because I had grown up, by Tony’s standard, close to the Smoky Mountains, he dubbed me “the ridge-runner.”
We sat in the shade at the edge of the loading dock, our legs dangling down, heels bumping out elusive rhythms.
Vince’s stories were of his senior year in high school, when he had been a point guard and team captain of a basketball team that qualified for the state tournament. They were eliminated in the first round, a loss that lent credence to the rest of his story, one of truly mythic proportions.
Willie, serious for once, recounted the long fable of his lengthy courtship of his high school sweetheart, now his wife. Their love story more or less paralleled Romeo and Juliet’s, absent the high mortality rate.
Tony’s tales were cautionary ones, where mayhem lurked in every dark alley of Atlanta, always alert to the passage of those raised in less urban settings. I told of my travels along the Appalachian Trail. When my own tales grew a little taller, I think they frightened Tony more than his bleak cityscapes frightened me.
There was a boom box in the warehouse we employed on the rare occasions we ran out of words. One song, “Out of Touch” by Hall and Oates, I fell in love with upon first hearing. I still think of those guys. I hope they’re all still alive and kicking. I hope their lives have been as easy as lives can be. I wonder if they ever tell their grandchildren any of our stories. In my imaginings, they do, accompanied like a Hollywood soundtrack by the sweet notes of that old tune.
I don’t listen to the radio much. Only recently have I discovered what a treasure trove of popular music YouTube can be. The other day, I came across a live rendition of “Out of Touch,” with Hall and Oates accompanied by T-Bone Burnett on acoustic guitar. It’s great! Scrolling down the screen, I discovered that “Out of Touch” was first released in 1984. I left Atlanta in 1979.
Facts fasten down the world, but nails rust and lumber rots. So my time was out of joint, yet there is a method in it. The song secured the force of the memory. Stories become memories, memories dreams. Our histories are made of words and can only be obscured by silence.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
