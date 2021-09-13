Dear valued subscriber,
The Daily Post-Athenian has exciting news to share.
In an effort to ensure timely and consistent delivery of your newspaper, particularly in light of labor shortages that all businesses are experiencing today, we will be converting delivery of The Daily Post-Athenian through the U.S Postal Service.
After completing multiple analyses and considering all options, this approach will best support getting your newspaper delivered consistently and on time.
To make this improvement possible, we will be changing our publication dates to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It is necessary to make this change in order to support our production times with our press/production schedules.
So, beginning Oct. 12, you will receive your paper by mail every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with your regular delivery of mail. If you don’t receive The Daily Post-Athenian on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday, please call us and we will rectify the situation.
We look forward to serving you better with this new delivery method and thank you for the trust you have instilled in us. We will continue to bring you the most up to date information and happenings in McMinn and Meigs counties.
Sincerely,
Jeff Schumacher
Publisher, The Daily Post-Athenian
