Fall color has arrived early this year, so get out there and enjoy it while it lasts.
In the previous “Sense of Place,” I recommended a fall color drive that connects two national scenic byways. For this column, I will highlight a short drive that takes less than two hours.
Only 50 miles in length, the drive includes a state scenic river, mountain ridges, a pastoral valley and an historic road.
Start in Etowah and drive south on Highway 411 for about seven miles before turning left onto Highway 30 East to Reliance. The road curves alongside the Hiwassee Scenic River for about five miles before reaching the Historic District of Reliance.
The district, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, includes Webb Brothers Store, Hiwassee Union Church, L&N Watchman’s House, Higdon Hotel and the Vaugh-Webb Home.
After entering Reliance, turn left to cross the river bridge (Highway 315) and quickly take the first right onto Childers Creek Road to travel 4.8 miles upriver to Apalachia Powerhouse.
As soon as you turn onto Childers Creek Road, you’ll scoot past the L&N Watchman’s House. It’s a grey and blue wooden house perched on a bank that overlooks the Old-Line Railroad and Hiwassee River. Beautifully restored, it’s now a guest house.
The L&N built the house in 1895 for the company’s watchman. His job was to watch for burning embers on the railroad trestle. If any spewed from the coal fired steam engines, he extinguished the fire.
The old hooks that once held the water barrels remain on the trestle.
A little over a mile from the Watchman’s House, Childers Creek Road will make a 90-degree turn (Hiwassee Fly and Tackle Store is there). I mention this because the road sign is twisted and hard to read.
After turning, begin the climb up Hood Mountain. A pull-off at the top offers a panoramic view of the river. Look closely and you’ll see the Old-Line Railroad hugging the opposite side of the river.
After descending Hood Mountain, continue upriver to the powerhouse. This section of road is unique because it places you “shoulder-to-shoulder” with the river. It’s a stunning part of the Cherokee National Forest.
No less than John Muir himself visited here during his “Thousand Mile Walk to the Sea” in 1867. And the description of the Hiwassee River that Muir wrote then rings true today. He said, “Such a river is the Hiwassee, with its surface broken to a thousand sparkling gems, and its forest walls vine-draped and flowery as Eden.”
Several years ago, I escorted the director of communications for Tennessee Tourism through the Overhill to research fall color drives. Our drive up the Hiwassee River was her favorite.
Childers Creek Road ends at a turn-around at Apalachia Powerhouse. TVA built the powerhouse to generate electricity for aluminum production during WWII. The waters of the Hiwassee are impounded at Apalachia Dam, over in North Carolina, and forced through the mountain in penstocks before spilling into the generators.
The return trip to Reliance will provide another view of the river and forest as you see it from a different angle. When you arrive back at the Watchman’s House, turn right onto Highway 315. It’s a mountain road that will take you past small country churches with interesting names.
At about 10 miles, the road dips down and gives way to a wide valley that spreads out until it abruptly stops at the foot of Starr Mountain. You will immediately understand why the place is named “Rural Vale.”
Highway 315 will end a few miles north when it runs into Highway 39 at Brownhill. There, you will turn left onto Highway 39 (Mecca Pike) and follow it about five miles to the junction of Highway 39/Highway 310. You might encounter road construction, so be watchful.
This old crossroad has an interesting history. At one time a hack station stood here. If you don’t know, a hack station was like a taxi-stand. And the hacks were horse drawn carriages.
David Murphy told me one of his ancestors would pick up train passengers at the Etowah Depot and take them to the hack station to be taken up the mountain to the famous White Cliff Springs Hotel.
Bear right onto Highway 39 (a sign there says “Liberty Hill Church of Christ”). Then drive about five miles through the countryside to Nonaburg (pronounced “Nonnieburg”). At Nonaburg Church, turn left onto County Road 461.
This road (461) was once part of the Old Federal Road, an historic route that ran through Cherokee lands. Jimmy Swayne and his grandfather, Allen Swayne, researched the old road extensively, and wrote a brief history about it that can be found online.
Travel south on 461, passing by the backside of McMinn Central High School, to end up on Highway 411, on the north end of Etowah.
If you are looking to extend your excursion, visit the Etowah Depot Museum or the Englewood Textile Museum. Both are close by.
If you would like to follow John Muir’s footsteps, there are several trailheads along the Hiwassee River.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
