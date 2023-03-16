The Etowah Historical Commission (EHC) is looking for original paintings by Harry Tregear, an artist who lived in Etowah for 37 years. Harry was a watercolorist who painted local landscapes and buildings. The EHC would like to host an exhibit of Harry’s paintings if owners are willing to lend them to the EHC for about three months.
While asking people if they knew of any paintings by Harry Tregear, more than a few responded, “Who is Harry Tregear?” Here is what I know so far.
Harry Tregear was born in Cornwall, England, in 1885 to Thomas and Louise Tregear. Thomas was a Cornish miner who immigrated with his wife and children to the Iron Range in Michigan in the late 19th century.
The Tregear family settled in Ishpeming Ward in Marquette, Mich., on the Upper Peninsula, a place that attracted thousands of immigrants who migrated there to work at the iron mines.
The 1900 Marquette Census reveals that the neighborhood where the Tregear family lived was made up almost entirely of immigrants from Finland, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Cornwall, Australia, and beyond. Most were miners.
The 1903 Marquette City Directory lists the Tregear household as having seven miners living under one room. Harry, who was 18, and his older brother were listed as miners.
At some point, Harry left Ishpeming to attend Valparaiso University at Valparaiso, Ind. He studied “Manual Training” and served as Class Editor.
Writing in the 1912 university yearbook, Harry boasted, “We have not only the largest graduating class this year but we are also the most energetic and ambitious.”
Harry and his classmates belonged to the Arts and Crafts Club where they read papers and discussed current issues related to their field of study. When Harry graduated from Valparaiso University in 1912, he was 27 years old. His age suggests that he spent a few years working before attending college.
The year following his graduation, Harry married Mary Louise Durand, a resident of Valparaiso. Two years later the couple moved to Ducktown, Tenn., where Harry taught school.
Cornish miners immigrated to Ducktown just as they did to Michigan, so I first wondered if Harry heard about the Ducktown job through that network. But a 1915 Knoxville Journal & Tribune article probably holds the answer. The paper reported that most of the teachers at Ducktown High School in 1915 were “fresh faces.” Professor T.C. Orr, from Maldron, Mo., a graduate of Valparaiso University, was the principal and instructor of Higher Mathematics. Harry Tregear was professor of Manual Training, Mechanical Drawing, and Chemistry, and also a graduate of Valparaiso University. It appears the university was the link.
Harry probably felt at home in Ducktown. The 1920 Ducktown Census shows Harry and Louise living on a street that was filled with copper miners. Mary Louise often showed up on Ducktown society pages and Harry was active in the Methodist Church.
In 1926, Harry and Mary Louise moved to Etowah. Harry went to work for the L&N Railroad as a bookkeeper and Mary Louise found work as a clerk for the YMCA.
When Harry and Mary Louise relocated to Etowah, it’s unlikely they knew the L&N Shops would close in 1927, or the Division Headquarters would move to Knoxville in 1931.
I can’t determine when Harry stopped working for the L&N, but the 1940 Etowah Census lists him as a project supervisor for a “government project.” I suspect it was the National Youth Administration (NYA) - the Roosevelt New Deal agency that built the Lloyd S. Campbell Boy Scout Lodge in Etowah. Harry is reputed to have designed the lodge.
To add to that theory, a Dec. 14, 1940, article in the Chattanooga Times reported that an NYA workshop, under the direction of Harry Tregear, placed a large illuminated Nativity scene in the park facing Tennessee Avenue. The Etowah Garden Club sponsored the project and Harry painted the scenes in watercolor.
Given Harry’s background in mechanical drawing, it’s not surprising that he gravitated to other forms of artistic expression. We know he painted landscapes and buildings in and around Etowah. You have to wonder if he made paintings of the places where he lived prior to coming to Etowah. If he made paintings at Ducktown, it would be great to locate them.
I wonder about something else, too. Of the people still alive who knew Harry, I have not found one who could recall anything Harry said about growing up in Michigan. His mother died the same year he graduated from Valparaiso University, so I don’t know how closely he stayed in touch with his siblings or father. Harry and Mary Louise had no children so there are no local descendants to ask.
Harry died in 1963, but he left a body of artistic work that is worth celebrating. The EHC is looking for owners of Harry’s paintings who are willing to loan them for about three months for a temporary exhibit. We would also love to hear stories you could share about Harry. He was a fascinating individual.
