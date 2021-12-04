I was looking at a gorgeous sunrise this week and realized it was time for my annual winter weather forecast.
Many of you dear readers have commented on my uncanny accuracy at predicting what conditions we will face each cold season. I don’t wish to brag, but I really do have a knack for this as a long ago graduate of the Helen Lane School of Weather Science.
Helen used natural occurrences to divine her weather wisdom and her predictions outdid all local meteorologists consistently. She passed this on to her daughter who is equally accurate. I feel honored to be in this elite group.
I devised the Griffith Ecological Meteorological Scale (GEMS) a few years ago and have been modifying it occasionally to suit my surroundings. This year, while the country is still in the throes of a pandemic, you all will need to give me a little more leeway.
I still think I can come out with a 90%+ accuracy when all is said and done.
The period for my observances of natural happenings ran from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10. The scale has been changed a bit to incorporate my new home address, so please bear with me.
This year’s categories include, with my scores following:
1) Number of yellow jacket stings while mowing (4)
2) Number of cobwebs run into without seeing them (5)
3) Number of skinks (blue-tail only) seen on our back deck (2)
4) Number of squirrels seen drinking out of our fishpond from 7-9 a.m. (3)
5) Number of birds drinking the fishpond water for the same hours (5)
6) Number of times I mowed the front yard just to mulch leaves (4)
7) Number of times I was hit by falling acorns while leaf blowing. (5)
My scoring system remains the same:
Zero-10: two snows of less than three inches each; 15 days under 40 degrees.
11-20: four snows over three inches each; 20 days under 40.
21-30: six or more snows totaling 20 inches; 30 days under 40
Over 30: The amount of snow and ice will be almost unbearable and means you should gather in at least two dozen cords of wood and plan to hover in place until April.
According to some sites, the worst top five winter storms in US history are: 1) The White Hurricane of 1913 — Slamming the Great Lakes with up to 35 foot drifts, this one killed at least 200 people and sank eight ships.
2) The Great Appalachian Storm of 1950 — Mainly located in North Carolina, this one was part blizzard and part hurricane, and killed 353 people.
3) The Blizzard of 1978 — This monster walloped New England, New York and New Jersey. It killed over 100 people and caused some $520 million of damage.
4) The superstorm of 1993 — a huge cyclone-like event that many of us around here recall very well. It actually was a cyclone that focused on Tennessee and North Carolina and caused over $500 million damage.
5) The Blizzard of 1996 — affecting New York and the East Coast with up to 40 inches of snow. Considered by many to be the most powerful storm of the century.
I clearly intend to take it easier than I have in many years. Gas logs help eliminate my wood hauling and keep me warm. Perhaps some good books to read or a gentle nap in the dreary afternoons will work wonders for my emotional status.
After all is said and done, winter will hopefully amble on through without too much in front of us. Some hot cocoa and pleasant music should keep my cabin fever at bay.
Of course, winter will morph all too quickly into a wet rainy spring that will keep us busy with gardens to plant and grass to mow. And then the arid summer will make us wish it was cooler outside.
Before we know it, the wonderful scent of autumn will descend around us and we will have come full circle to old man winter again.
How time does fly, and fly, and fly. May the wind be at your back, a smile be on your face and may God hold you in the palm of His hand until we see each other again.
Until next time: “People don’t notice whether it is winter or summer when they’re happy.” — Anton Chekhov
“Winter forms our character and brings out our best.” — Tom Allen
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
