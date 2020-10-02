In 1999 and 2000, I worked as a technical advisor to Masoala National Park in the northeastern corner of Madagascar.
It was an amazing experience, trying to establish and manage a park which was, for the most part, inaccessible. The only way into the park was by barely discernible footpaths which only went a short distance before stopping.
This meant that most of the nearly 900 square miles of tropical forest was unexplored except by poachers and illegal loggers. The park was incredibly diverse.
There were 10 lemur species, including the elusive nocturnal aye-aye. There was a large leaf-tail gecko so well camouflaged on tree bark, I once put my hand on one by accident, not realizing it was there until I felt its clammy body under my palm. The smallest chameleon in the world was there, the size of a small cricket, as was the largest chameleon in the world, closer to the size of a squirrel. In the Bay of Antongil, humpback whales brought their newborns to nurse before leaving to travel the Indian Ocean and beyond.
Masoala was a magnet for biologists. I am not exaggerating when I say that it was common for biologists to hike into the park for a week of reconnaissance and return declaring, “I think I found a new species!”
Between 1999 and 2010, 615 new species were identified throughout Madagascar, including 41 mammals and 61 reptiles. Madagascar is renowned for its multitude of endemic species.
A species is endemic when it is found only in one isolated area. Being an island, we would expect a high degree of endemism, but Madagascar far exceeds expectations with a whopping 11,000 species of plants that are found nowhere else in the world. And that’s just the plants!
Biological diversity includes all living organisms in the world. Some places, such as corn fields or pine plantations, are relatively poor in biodiversity. A few places like the Amazon, India, Indonesia and Madagascar are considered “mega-diversity” sites because so many species occur together in one geographic area.
Biological diversity is important for a number of reasons. For one thing, all of our food and medicine is derived from organisms. Protecting all organisms, even those that we do not fully understand or have not yet identified, is protecting ourselves.
The cure for cancer, diabetes and COVID-19 exist in some natural area. If we destroy that species, we would destroy our opportunity to find a cure.
Another reason to protect biodiversity is that every species has its niche in nature. We may not be aware of the role that each species plays in the functioning of the environment, but that very lack of knowledge is a reason to protect each and every species and its habitat.
Many animals that humans are not so fond of, like snakes and rats and flies, have very specific, important roles in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.
Do you ever get those wildlife calendars with all the pictures of elephants and tigers? Even if I never see a snow leopard or a polar bear, it makes me happy to know they exist somewhere. They are worth protecting for their own sake. And it isn’t just the big, photogenic species.
Every organism is important. Did you know that in Guyana there is a pink-toed tarantula? I guarantee it is the cutest tarantula you will ever see!
And in Madagascar they have a giant hissing cockroach, which apparently is the best kind to have if you want to keep a cockroach as a pet. And let’s not forget the humble mold that became penicillin.
It makes me sad to hear of any species on the brink of extinction. I would be ashamed to have to explain to the next generation that within my lifetime, we let some species die out, without a struggle.
Biodiversity is under attack. One of the most pervasive activities of humans is changing land use.
We convert forests and grasslands to farmland or shopping malls. We plant exotic plants in our gardens instead of native plants. We build a vacation house in what was once wilderness. We build bigger and wider highways, paving over soil that once supported life. We suppress fires in places that have fire dependent species and we accidentally burn places that are not adapted to fire.
In many developing countries, rural people practice slash and burn agriculture. A family will cut down an area of forest, burn the branches and logs, and plant food crops. Tropical forests seem so fertile, but the soil is not suited to agriculture; the nutrients come from the burned brush. Once these nutrients have been depleted by the crops, the family must move on and clear another place.
This shifting agriculture is creating havoc in the Amazon, Central Africa and other tropical places.
When I tell people that I worked in a national park in Madagascar, they often get very excited. A visit to Madagascar is on many people’s bucket list. The attraction is the incredible wildlife and the possibility of seeing a lemur or an unusual bird.
The attraction is its biodiversity. But it may surprise you to know that one of the most diverse ecosystems in the temperate world is the Appalachian Mountain chain. The high mountains, deep gorges and long north-south connection have resulted in a region that offers many environmental conditions for a vast variety of species.
There are 19,000 documented species in the Appalachians and researchers believe that as many as 80,000 species might exist here. There are more salamander species here than in any other location in the world!
As stewards of an environmentally important ecosystem, we must always be mindful of the treasure we have. Just as we hope Indians will protect the tigers, Chinese will protect the pandas and Guyanese will protect the tarantulas, we must do our part and protect our incredible natural heritage.
We must cherish the richness of our land and never take for granted the species with which we share our world, for our sake and for theirs.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
