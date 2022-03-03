Intimacy can be a scary word for some people, but it is an essential part of romance in your marriage. We often think of intimacy as sex, but it’s so much more than that. It’s how we connect at the deepest levels. Connecting in one of the six types of intimacy (emotional, intellectual, physical, experiential, spiritual, and sexual) deepens the others. That’s totally a win for your relationship.
Ready to dive a little deeper into each type of intimacy and learn ways to pursue it? Let’s go!
How can you build emotional intimacy? For starters, be vulnerable with one another. Sharing your dreams, faults, fears, and hopes increases emotional intimacy. Each day, commit to really talking about your day and more. Ditching the technology and making eye contact can help you focus and grow emotionally closer.
How can you build intellectual intimacy? Practice having conversations around challenging topics. This isn’t about changing each other’s minds but better understanding one another. Ask lots of questions to make sure you understand. Genuinely listen to what your partner says.
How can you build physical intimacy? Ask your spouse what you do to make them feel loved and appreciated. Then practice doing those things.
How can you build experiential intimacy? Do something together you both enjoy or try something new. Take a crafting class, go for a hike, kayaking, or a bike ride. Make a list of things one or both of you would like to do, and make it happen. Doing fun stuff together makes you want to do more fun stuff together, strengthening your bond.
How can you build spiritual intimacy? Start by writing down your family values and beliefs. Look for ways to implement those.
How can you build sexual intimacy? Have a conversation about your sexual needs and desires. Be open and talk about it. And schedule sex. Your calendar is full of appointments and activities, so why not add sex? When you prioritize it, you’re more likely to make it happen. Anticipating it can make it more enjoyable for you both, too.
Connecting with your spouse intimately in each of these ways can fuel the romance in your marriage. Turn toward each other and talk honestly about how your relationship is going in each of these six areas. Learn each other’s intimacy needs. If you feel that one area needs work, focus on growing that intimacy together.
Keeping romance strong in your marriage takes intentionality and commitment from both of you to make it happen. Taking small steps toward each other every day can keep you from getting overwhelmed. And seeing your romance blossom can motivate you to stay the course.
Mitchell Qualls is the Operations Director at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
