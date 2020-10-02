I have noticed recently on Facebook a number of folks commenting on National Daughter’s and National Son’s Days, occasions I must admit I didn’t know existed.
It turns out only the U.S. Congress can declare a truly “national” holiday, but states can have their own special days. There are 10 national holidays for our country and scads of state ones. Overall, I couldn’t even begin to tally up all of the so-called holidays.
Apparently, one can honor spaghetti, doughnuts, hot dogs or any other food and drink with a celebration. We have made a big deal of taking a day off for nerds or cousins or aunts and uncles. Break open a bottle of your favorite beer and you can celebrate it anytime.
All of these days set me to thinking, which is not always the best thing for an idea blocked columnist to do close to deadline. So I contacted some people to see what they would like to observe as a national day.
Maybe not exactly what I had in mind, but certainly worth considering on a rainy, boring day.
You can peruse these suggestions and add any of your own as you please. What about a National Day of:
• Husbands taking out the trash without being told
• Husbands picking up dirty socks and clothes
• Husbands helping wives with the dishes
• Walking the dog before it makes a mess in the house
• Walking the baby late at night when it has the colic
• Leaving the lid in the proper position
• Grinning at the fool who cuts you off in traffic
• Cloud therapy
• Eating twice your body weight without guilt
• Running only a 1K and caring less what anybody says
• Saying nothing to nobody
• Making snow angels
• Running and jumping into a leaf pile
• Singing off-key in church
• Wearing purple hair
• Getting a tattoo at age 75 with no regrets
• Remaining apolitical
• Snuggling all day with your grandchildren
• Leaving the TV off for 24 hours
• Stepping out of your comfort zone
• Laughing out loud every 30 minutes
• Giving a break to a deadline challenged columnist
And, last but not least, a National Day of Respect for our fellow citizens. On second thought, maybe we should make it an entire year, every year.
I promised I would give the answers to my literature quiz from two weeks ago in a future column and, if you saved it, here they are. If not, I am recapping the famous opening line from the novel so you can see it again.
1) “Call me Ishmael.” — Moby Dick, Herman Melville
2) “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…” — A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens
3) “In my younger and more vulnerable years my father gave me some advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since.” — The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald
4) “If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you’ll probably want to know is where I was born…” — The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger
5) “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” — 1984, George Orwell
6) “All children, except one, grow up.” — Peter Pan, J.M. Barrie
7) “He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and had gone 84 days without taking a fish.” — The Old Man and the Sea, Ernest Hemingway
8) “It was love at first sight.” — Catch-22, Joseph Heller
9) “When he was nearly thirteen, my brother Jem got his arm badly broken at the elbow.” — To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee
10) “To the red country and part of the grey country of Oklahoma the last rains came gently, and they did not cut the scarred earth.” — The Grapes of Wrath, John Steinbeck
Until next time: “It’s the first of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey nights and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves.” — Winnie the Pooh
“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” — Unknown
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
