While attending the McMinn County School Board meeting last night, I got the distinct impression the board was being as polite as they could to the speakers concerning the “Maus” book the board recently took off the reading list for students in McMinn County.
They held their board meeting as if it was just any other board meeting except for the lawyer reading some kind of legal rule justifying their decision of the book. After hearing that rule by the lawyer, the group I was sitting with in the overflow section all shouted “NO” at the same time to voice our anger. The board then finished the rest of their meeting and adjourned to go home.
I am so proud of the people that showed up to support their values and the young speakers that voiced their heartfelt concerns and views. It felt like the board politely heard those views and promptly carried on with the meeting with no other explanation except from their lawyer.
This issue is not over; there will be other concerns with other boards and other views. There appears to be a growing group of concerned citizens that feel like either their values are being ignored, or values they don’t agree with are being shoved down their throats, and they are being more vocal about those concerns.
Saying all that, let me attempt to explain my point of view as a liberal living in a conservative area of our country. I don’t presume to speak for other liberals, only from my own point of view which is like a lot of other liberals as well.
Let’s first start with what we agree on. We both agree on a safe community with a police presence that is fair and impartial to all of us. We both agree on our children getting the best education they can receive. We both believe in being kind to each other, especially the more needy among us. We both want the best health care for everyone in our community. If we were to sit down and talk, I bet we could find even more in common.
Now let’s talk about what we probably don’t agree on: I believe we need to have better gun control to make sure the shootings of the past never ever happen again. I suspect we disagree on how guns are controlled, but agree on less killings. I believe in gay rights and marriage for gays; we don’t agree here I know. I believe in spirituality, but not organized religion; we don’t agree here as well. I believe in a woman’s right to be in charge of her body when it comes to abortion; we don’t agree on that. Again, if we sat down and talked, we would probably find some more things we disagree on.
What is missing in all this is dialogue; talking in a respectful manner to each other, without name-calling (baby killer/ignorant redneck). I truly believe understanding where someone’s beliefs come from makes us more tolerant of those beliefs. Just getting to know someone face to face makes a difference instead of online where it’s so much easier to condemn the other person and their beliefs.
So we can continue to stand on different sides hurling invectives at each other, or we can figure out how to understand each other. We don’t have to like each other, but mutual respect goes a long way.
Bill Freeman is a retired mental health counselor and a progressive Democrat in McMinn County. He can be reached at calabash52@gmail.com
