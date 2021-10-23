I have been on a summer sabbatical from writing, which, in my case, means a break from the volunteer endeavor of columnizing.
There was no rest or recreation, which goes along with sabbaticals, as Judi and I moved to a newer home for the first time in 20 years.
For a number of years, we had been looking for a home more suitable to our needs. Thanks to our daughter, Kara, driving through our previous neighborhood one day, we found just the right house.
After contracting on the house, we put ours on the market and, thanks to an overzealous real estate climate, we sold in less than two days. Then, the real work began.
I’m sure many of you who have changed residences over the years know what I mean when I say “Holy Cow, where did all this stuff come from?”
The process of obtaining boxes (thank you Jim and Melissa for your kindness), packing all things great and small (thank you Kay), landfill tripping (grateful to Hugh and Larry) and carrying so much downstairs and to the new house (Kara, Laurie and Scott) and renting a storage unit were fairly new to us. Many friends have told us people need to move at least every five years just to clean out the clutter.
We had no idea we had so many books, photographs and “memorabilia.” Perhaps somewhere up the road, maybe 2025, we might get back through those boxes that are jammed into closets.
But, you realize, I’m sure, you just can’t leave those things behind. Somebody (kids and grands) might want to see them in the future.
This made our 10th official move in 54 years of marriage and, indeed, was a bit harder due to our ages and the “stuff.” We have used the big companies (Mayflower) and smaller ones (The Seven Santinis), but for our move to Athens from Birmingham, and the subsequent three in town we have had the extremely pleasant experiences of working with Creed and Howard moving services.
Creed Stephens and Howard Leamon were half-brothers to Arthur “Frosty” Stephens and together they had the Yellow Freight Lines. They decided to move folks locally as a side business and pretty soon it became apparent that was a much needed service in the area.
Frosty bought them out in 1942 and brought in his son, Sam, when he got older, and the rest is a great history of how to grow a family business. Sam worked into the early 1960s, moved away from Athens for a short time, and returned to pick up the reins of the company.
Big Sam, as many of us know him, continued to move forward by improving the techniques of moving. He became known for efficiency of effort, willingness to take on bigger jobs and a pleasant demeanor that made the onerous task of moving much easier for the client.
Little Sam, his son, born in 1963, took his first overnight moving adventure at age five and has been a part of the company, in one capacity or another, since high school. When Big Sam retired officially around 2015, Little Sam took over and has continued a grand legacy for the last six years.
Chris Schreck, Sam’s business partner currently, has been a part of Creed and Howard for 20 years and the two men have been a dynamic duo in our area. Sam considers it a true blessing that he has Chris working alongside him, and the feeling is mutual.
Having watched these two in action, along with others that have been hired by them to assist in moving ventures, I can honestly say it is like watching a fine-tuned theater production take place.
They know exactly what item goes where on the trucks and there is not a wasted inch of space. They have been kind to me over four moves to gently ask me to get out of their way — and I’ve learned to be more accommodating as I get older.
Judi guides them as to where pieces go and they have maneuvered very narrow staircases with some pretty heavy things and I have never seen a nicked wall.
Big Sam will tell a story on my brother-in-law and me from years ago that definitely proved we had no business moving anything up a flight of stairs. And, he has never let me live it down.
Big Sam said he “walked backwards so long, I have toes on my heels.” No arguments there.
One can tell that Little Sam and Chris really enjoy their calling. Chris says that “the look of relief on people’s faces when the move is over is priceless.” We know that feeling quite well.
Sam adds, “I am just glad to be a stitch in the fabric of society business wise.” And, indeed they have.
With over 200 moves per year, with 95% in McMinn County, they have impacted a ton of folks. This “migratory expectancy,” as the experts call it, can occur an average of 11 times during our lives.
We feel we are settling in now after almost three months and we have no plans to do this again. Of course, no one can ever be sure about the future.
I will tell you folks this — Creed and Howard — Little Sam and Chris and company — will be the first call we make if we do.
Until next time:
“The hardest thing about moving is getting everything to fit into a box.” — Anonymous
“What is the point of being stuck in a single home for the rest of your life? We have to keep moving and changing in order to grow.” — Anonymous
“Home is where the heart is, even if you can’t remember what box you packed it in.” — Anonymous
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.