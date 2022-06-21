When I graduated from high school in 1972, I had a grade point average of 2.7, placing me precisely 237th in a class of 537. Not bad, I thought and still think, especially considering the two most profoundly educational experiences of my school days did not take place in a classroom. They didn’t even take place in a building.
Entering the first grade, I could not read a single word. I don’t think any of my classmates could, either. Those were the days when a child wasn’t expected to begin preparation for Harvard Law School at the age of six. Nonetheless, I believed reading must be important because my parents did it so often. At the dinner table, they talked about what they read. Until I could read myself, Dad read to me regularly. The poems of James Whitcomb Riley were his favorite. An abridged version of “Huckleberry Finn” was mine. “Tom Sawyer” wasn’t bad, but I thought he and Aunt Polly were a bad influence on Huck.
Learning to read came easily to me, but soon Dick and Jane seemed to be running and running but never getting anywhere. I lost interest in them. On the right hand side of my report card, increasingly insistent critical marks began to accumulate, especially in neatness and use of time. I didn’t understand how I was supposed to use my time after completing yet another round of Dick and Jane’s uneventful existences.
The SRA program, a self-paced reading system, was my deliverance from the drudgery of those two on their invisible treadmill.
The SRA’s reading passages were color-coded by degree of difficulty. After each selection came a test, and, if successful, the student moved on to the next passage and eventually up the ranks of the colors. Chris Lane, David Routenberry, and I were the fastest in our class. When motivated by our competition, I became a master of the usage of time, if not, being left-handed, of neatness. However, the SRA narratives were only marginally less pedestrian than Dick and Jane and had no trace of the splendor of Huck and Jim’s travels on the muddy Mississippi.
Years passed while I twisted in my desks to see the clocks in the back of my classrooms, counting down the minutes, the seconds, until recess, craning my neck for a glimpse of the world beyond the smudged windows of my schools. Suddenly I am in junior high, walking through the woods separating the 1400 block of Warpath Drive and Ross N. Robinson Junior High School. It is newly spring, I’m carrying a thick book that is not a textbook, and I don’t want to go to school, so suddenly I don’t. I find a tree with a bare spot in front of it, lean my back against its trunk, and jump right into the book, not even looking up when I hear the tardy bell rattle a million miles away. Its language was simple and swift, the words of the people. I could feel them inside me, lives beginning with great promise and spreading out across America, only to be stopped short, abandoned to routine and insignificance. To me, those lives were wondrous, the dramas in my own life being confined to a grassy ballfield with bare spots for bases. I read all day. I would be going back to school the next day without a note from my parents. I was truant. I was doomed.
That big book contained all three parts of the U.S.A. trilogy, by John Dos Passos. Until then, I think I only really loved reading when I heard my father doing it with his great attention to rhythm. He taught me to hear it without even thinking of it. Then, too, I loved reading when it was a game, a competition, with Chris and David, racing through the rainbow colors of the SRA. But U.S.A. changed the way I thought of my life and my country. I could go on and on about it, but that’s a story for another time. My heart was pounding when my homeroom teacher took the roll the next morning, but nothing was said. Apparently I wasn’t missed; yet another lesson in humility.
I started taking distance running seriously in my eighth-grade year. Coach Coughenoir, my PE teacher, bought me a Coke from the gymnasium’s machine after I finished first in my class in the half-mile. He suggested I come out for cross-country, something I had never considered. Soon I was number two on the eighth-grade team, and my grief over not making the basketball squad was eased. Somewhat. The spring after I read U.S.A., we went to Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Va., for our class field trip. The play was “Arms and the Man,” by George Bernard Shaw. I loved it, loved the language of it, loved the actresses in their period costumes. On the bus back home, with Coach Coughenoir as one of the teachers aboard, I figured out that boys weren’t supposed to like the play. So I went along with them — all the actors were sissies, etc., etc., ad nauseam.
At track practice that afternoon, Coach asked me to stay after and rake the broad jump pit, which was not a punishment but a reward, often for having had a good day in practice. While I raked, Coach studied his clipboard.
Then he asked me, “Stephen, why did you act like you didn’t like the play when you did like it?”
There was no real response, only “Sorry, Coach.”
“That’s OK, son,” he said. “Just remember you can’t fool the people who care about you. And there’s no point in trying to fool the others.”
I don’t remember any of my scores on standardized tests that year. I don’t remember the capital of South Dakota, but I did learn a little about how to live.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
