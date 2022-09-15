The heavens and the earth will pass away? Sez who? The simple answer is that God said so. But there’s so much more.
It was Jesus who first predicted that heaven and earth will pass away. The Apostle John also wrote about it in The Book of the Revelation, and Peter added far more than his two cents in his second letter.
Jump to Today“The world will end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” tweeted Congresswoman Cortez in January of 2019.
Three months and thousands of criticisms later, Ms. Cortez softened her “world will end in 12” to a gentler, “we’ve got a deadline: 12 years left to cut emissions in half.”
A noble goal I might add.
Many debate the whys and the what-ifs, but no one can doubt that climate is changing. There have always been periods of glacial expansion and contraction. Coastlines have always shifted. Decadal patterns of colder and hotter weather are normative.
Here’s a hard fact: The climate will still change even if we reach carbon neutral or zero.
But this isn’t an article about the causes or consequences of climate change in our time. It’s an article about catastrophic change at the end of time and how to escape it.
Old Testament BackgroundMoses famously wrote, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1).
In my mind, Moses was referring to everything that he could see across the starry night and everything he knew about on terra firma. But in the totality of Scripture, the “heavens and the earth” has to include the ever-expanding universe and the whole of our tiny pale-blue planet.
Without getting into the details of creation or the science of evolution, and before putting Genesis on the fiction shelf in your mind, let’s continue our background investigation and see what other OT writers have to say.
Multiple centuries after Moses, Jeremiah assured his readers (33:25 and 26) that God “established the heavens and the earth” with a “fixed order,” which he illustrated with the constant cycles of day and night and the promises made to Israel and Judah. That fixed order increasingly amazes both astronomers and star gazers.
Two very different men, separated by almost two millennia, talked about God’s ownership of heaven and earth. One was a tribal chieftain called Melchizedek. He introduced Abram to God as “God, the God Most High” and informed him that God was the “possessor of heaven and earth” (Genesis 14:19).
The other man, King David, a warrior in his own right, affirmed God’s ownership in a prayer of praise with, “all that is in the heavens and earth is yours” (1 Chronicles 29:11).
God Himself claimed total ownership in Job 41:11, when he said, “Whatever is under the whole of heaven is mine.”
The OT prophet Ezra, told some onlookers that the men who were rebuilding the Temple were “servants” of “the God of the heavens and the earth” (Ezra 5:11).
Jesus weighed in with the assertion that God is “the Lord of heaven and earth” (Matthew 11:25).
It seems that Melchizedek, David, Jeremiah, and Ezra, are in sync with Moses and that they all would agree with the coming Messiah when, taken together, they proclaim that God is the CREATOR and the POSSESSOR and the LORD of both heaven and earth, and that we can choose to serve him — or not.
Here’s the point of this background: Since God made it all and owns it all, then as Lord over it all he will do with it according to his own prophetic will and purpose.
Back to the PropheciesDuring his first public sermon and in his next to last private teaching, over three years later, Jesus prophesied that “heaven and earth will pass away.”
I’m guessing that those that listened to Jesus during his Sermon on the Mount, overlooked his prophetic “until heaven and earth pass away” (Matthew 5:18), focusing instead on how that concept was used to assure them that not even the tiniest stroke of the pen or the smallest letter in the Hebrew scriptures would pass away until heaven and earth would pass away.
But 3 1/2 years later, on the Tuesday prior to Jesus’ arrest, his disciples were more than curious as to the actual “when” and “what” after he taught them about the coming destruction of Jerusalem (Matthew 24:1-3), a teaching that included the prophecy that “heaven and earth will pass away” (24:35) which would occur after some other things he taught them that day.
Fifty-some years later, John, the last living Apostle, was in exile on a penal island called Patmos. In a lengthy vision from God, he was given a more specific answer to one part of the “when will these things be” question from that day when Jesus told them about the future passing of heaven and earth.
That answer is found in Revelation 21:1, “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth are passed away; and the sea is no more.”
The time frame for that is “after” something called the Great White Throne Judgment, the final judgement prophesied in Revelation 20:11-15.
What John saw in his vision is not just the end of the heavens and the earth as we know it, but of the creation of a new kind of heaven and earth that will be the eternal dwelling place of true believers in eternity.
Anyone familiar with Greek will understand that the word “kinos” (translated “new”) means “new, but of a different kind” in distinction to “chronos” which simply means “new as in the next in line”. An illustration might be that a modern all-electric car is a new kind of automobile and not just the latest model of a gasoline-powered car.
The Big QuestionWhat will the passing away of the earth look like? Is it in line with current climate change projections? Or is it something else?
First, it must be noted that Jesus, John, and Peter (below) are not talking about the earth alone. Each of them writes in terms of the heavens as also passing away.
Peter’s prophecy offers some shocking detail. He tells us in 2 Peter 3:7, that “the heavens and earth that now exist are stored up for fire, being kept (preserved by God) until the day of judgment and the destruction of the ungodly.”
At verse 10, Peter gets scary specific about the universe, proclaiming that “the day of the Lord will come like a thief, and then the heavens will pass away with a roar, and the heavenly bodies will be burned up and dissolved, and the earth and the works that are done on it will not be found.”
That’s a hard truth to understand or even imagine. Maybe this visual will help: Remember the digital image of the exploding Death Star in one of the “Star Wars” movies? Imagine that at a scale of almost infinite magnitude and it might help you to see what Peter is prophesying.
I gotta tell ya: That sounds a lot more devastating than Miami Beach under water.
Thankfully, there are many proposals and some policies and plans in place to minimize the impact of climate change consequences, especially in coastal areas, but the magnitude of biblical prophecy doesn’t sound anything like the temporal climate change scenarios that are being discussed or projected.
Instead, scripture predicts the catastrophic end of everything that is now known and the beginning of those things that will be our eternal home in Christ; for which we must be spiritually ready.
“In Christ.” That is the distinguishing and dividing factor. True believers are those that have personally trusted Jesus’ death for sin and bodily resurrection as the only way to salvation from their meritless good works and tragically sinful ways.
For, you see, true believers alone are said to be “in Christ,” and as such are promised the eternal benefits of living with Christ — not on a Hollywood-styled post-apocalyptic planet, but on the new kind of earth prophesied in the Scriptures.
Are you ready?
Mike Womack is a retired pastor and public health educator living in Englewood.
