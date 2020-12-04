We were going over our protective clothing selections the other day and putting on our game faces.
Thanksgiving was only a few days away and, of course, “Black Friday” loomed which required preparation, planning and flawless execution. Hip, thigh, elbow pads and shin guards are essentials when venturing into battle on the Friday after Thanksgiving. And the mask — gotta have that COVID-19 mask!
Injuries are as common as good deals in the battlefield — I mean store — of your choice. We debated and decided on armored vests as an even greater means of self-protection. Kevlar-safe, not sorry is our motto.
At the invitation of our government I spent some time in the garden spots of Southeast Asia and was never this well protected. But of course I wasn’t facing the same kind of opponent: vicious, relentless and ruthless.
“Black Friday” shoppers were a battle-tested breed, determined to swoop in and grab the latest gadgets, clothing and toys without regard for the well-being of their fellow bargain hunters.
Steel-toed boots should complete the ensemble since the trampling herds can maim, injure and do serious bodily injury to the unwary and unprotected. The unsuspecting should expect the unexpected.
Black Friday, for all its hype though, has lost its luster and Thanksgiving has been designated a DANGER ZONE.
Thanksgiving used to be a time when families gathered from far-flung places to take their appointed seat at the family table. Stories were told, tales were swapped and dinner was a long and drawn-out feast to reminisce about last year and all those years past.
Alas, the days of yesteryear are so yesterday. Now families are encouraged to stay home, don’t gather and if you don’t heed the warnings you might spend the holiday in the slammer or ICU.
If the family actually got together for a get-together it would have been a hurried and harried event. One branch of the family would be buried in their smartphones, another kept an eye on the game and another hurriedly wolfed down dinner, forgot dessert and piled into the car, bound for the nearest store, mall or sale. The nostalgic days of lingering to savor the aftermath and the aftereffects of Thanksgiving dinner are long gone.
The ladies and kids readied up the kitchen and prepped the table for the dessert course while the men retired to the TV, the game and the ribald old stories that always began “Do you remember that time?” which was usually followed by children being shooed from the room.
Those days are probably gone forever and we have slipped from the era of “It’s all about the sales,” to “it’s all about the virus.” The battlegrounds of Wally World, Target and the big box stores are relegated to the back burner. The treacherous ambushes at the malls are no more.
BUT. Suitably attired in our protective gear, war faces and with resolve, we confidently marched off to Black Friday’s battlefield of “BOGOs” and “SALE” and “TODAY ONLY” ready to be accosted, jostled and harassed by the surging, red-eyed, bloodthirsty crowds of holiday shoppers.
But where’s the crowd? There was no crowd. Puzzled and let down we hustled to other stores, all with similar, almost somber, results. Adrenaline ebbing, weary and forlorn, we finally gave up and headed for home. The fruitless search for Friday’s battle behind us, we made one final stop and asked a masked clerk where all the shoppers were.
She patiently explained that with the threat of death by COVID there isn’t any big shopping day; Black Friday is so, well, yesterday.
Untying our steel-toed combat boots and shedding our pads, guards and Kevlar, we quickly left while hungrily anticipating the next best thing to Thanksgiving dinner: Black Friday turkey sandwiches; mayo, lettuce and turkey of course, on, you know, that white bread that thticths to the woof of your mouf. Our war faces wore happy faces.
We both hope your Thanksgiving was as safe, calm, docile and uneventful as ours and that you had a very Happy Thanksgiving!
Jock Davidson is an Athens resident who writes this column for The DPA. Contact him at jockdsmail@aol.com
