Throughout the 1960s, my father was an inveterate candidate for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of Kingsport. Although he never won, he did come close once, finishing fourth in a field of 11. Unfortunately for him, but probably fortunately for my mother, my brother, and me, only the top three finishers qualified for the board.
His defeat(s) did not discourage him. Instead, they cemented his conviction that he was a man ahead of his time, a small-scale prophet in a baby-booming town. It was true that most of his ideas were eventually adopted, but the one that generated the most controversy was overwhelmingly and inevitably dispatched to the dustbins of history.
Behind the 1400 block of Warpath Drive, visible from my family’s backyard and only a few miles from the center of Kingsport, was a large wooded tract owned by a fading family with little interest in profiting from its sale. The woods were a wonderland to those of us who grew up near them. The tract was laced with footpaths and populated with black and green snakes, rabbits, an occasional fox, and a seemingly permanent community of harmless winos. We kids played Capture the Flag there, and a culturally diverse variety of war games — cowboys and Indians, Americans versus the Nazis, and the reenactment of the historically-absurd and mythological conflicts between the Knights of the Round Table and Robin Hood’s merry men. Our parents could not see us there, and I think an enduring love of nature seeped into us without our knowing it. Alas, at the end of the sixties, a visionary conclave of capitalists approached the owners of the woods with an offer they couldn’t, and didn’t, refuse.
When the new owners announced their plan to replace our haven with a gigantic shopping mall, my father was in the middle of one of his aldermanic episodes. Always sensitive to the voices of his own two sons and, in fact, to the voices of all the baby-boomers densely populating the 1400 block, he incorporated the quixotic slogan “Don’t Mall the Woods” into his political platform. Dad even distributed bumper stickers trumpeting the cause. Unfortunately, only a few of his friends sported the sticker, and the only traction he gained was from us kids and probably the winos, most of whom were not eligible and/or able to vote. His campaign collapsed, he was branded as hopelessly eccentric, and his political career came to a whimper of an ending.
Here in Athens, some 50 years later, there has been a changing of the guard in our town’s version of a Board of Mayor and Aldermen. In her recent column in The DPA, Kathryn Hunter expresses her respect for any and all who are willing to stand up for what they believe in by seeking public office. She writes that “if diversity makes us stronger, then diverse opinions across the political spectrum should also make us stronger.” I agree with her completely. Ms. Hunter does refer to an unfortunate situation in Tanzania in which a protracted conflict was resolved only by the extermination of all males on one side of the fence. I do not think that will happen here in Athens, but we should heed her example as fair warning.
In an anthropology course I took at UT, the professor showed us a film detailing a study performed upon a large group of primates within an extensive wildlife preserve. When the supply of bananas was in balance with the existential needs of the group, the bananas were shared judiciously among the young and the old, the weak and the strong. When the same band was provided with an excess of bananas, the primate community descended into chaos, fighting amongst one another in the midst of plenty.
Of course, our beloved woods in Kingsport were mauled. The Fort Henry Mall, its replacement, has had its ups and downs yet endures to this day. However, evidence of its making anyone happier or wiser is scant. My father’s final political idea was the most radical of all — that bigger is not always better, that a smaller and kinder system may be the best course, eventually the only course, for the wildlife preserve that is the planet Earth. We, the supposed paragon of animals, would do well to look out for the banana peels strewn along our path toward unceasing growth.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
