To the editor,
Straightway Ministry would like to thank the agencies, churches, government officials, business community, employers, and residents for assisting us during our transition to this community in 2021.
As a certified transitional housing facility for men who have had drug and/or alcohol addiction, Straightway Ministry increased our capacity to serve with the move to the Frye Road, Athens facility. Our outreach increased from a previous limitation of 16 men to a potential of 40 men.
Straightway Ministry is a 501(c)(3) agency founded in 2016 by Bob Hampton, who saw a need for an affordable program for previously incarcerated or addicted men who are willing to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Bob’s vision became a reality with a facility in Madisonville where the program was restricted due the number of beds available. However, the need continued to grow and more men were asking to join the program, which led Bob to find a larger facility in Athens.
After a zoning change and several renovations converting the previous office building, the 1303 Frye Street location opened its doors in February. Improvements continue to this day with the current project of an expanded kitchen to support our growing number of residents. This kitchen expansion is critical to our success in 2022.
Our men participate in a 12-month residential program for those who are committed to dedicating their lives to our Savior Jesus Christ. During the program, we provide jobs and our residents maintain their employment, attend church three times per week, complete five Bible summaries per week, participate in weekly seminars on topics such as positive parenting skills, conflict resolution management, and financial management, and they’re required to complete daily chores in the facility. Straightway provides each man with room, three meals daily, laundry facilities, access to cable, and transportation to and from work for a nominal cost.
Straightway Ministry has accepted men from McMinn, Meigs and surrounding counties, but does not limit the area of support. One of our current residents hails from Missouri. In 2021, we had six graduates with several giving back to the organization through a peer mentor program.
As we continue to increase in number in 2022, we will be asking the community for assistance for our expanded kitchen, transportation and food needs. If you would like to volunteer or donate, please contact the director, Bob Hampton at 423-371-0269, or at bobhampton501@gmail.com
Additional information is available on the web at www.straightwayministry.com or follow us on Facebook.
Mike Engelhaupt
Administrator, Straightway Ministry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.