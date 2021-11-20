We have just returned from a nice few days visiting family in Kentucky.
Judi and I are both “backroads” travelers and have been fortunate to traverse our beautiful country from Maine to California and Florida to Washington state. She is an excellent navigator and we prefer non-interstate routes when possible.
As we get older, the interstate system becomes less appealing, though, as most folks know, it is difficult to totally avoid it if we are going from one state to another.
The “system,” as I will use it in this article to avoid continually typing the longer version, was first conceived in 1939. In 1944 Congress began looking at ways to implement it and, finally, under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways was begun in 1956.
The big push was not for being able to evacuate cities in case of an atomic bomb attack, as many folks thought, but to push economic development, improve highway safety and provide traffic congestion relief on other roads.
The Federal Highway Administration handled the development of the initial 41,000 miles of interstate roads, but each state has its own regulations and is responsible for repairs and speed limits. By 2017, the system had grown to over 46,000 miles and all of the 50 states have at least a few miles of it available for travel.
As most of us have figured out over the decades, the north-south roads are odd numbered and the east-west are even. Of the 70 plus designated interstate roads, the majority are north-south.
Interestingly, four state capitals do not have an interstate. I couldn’t find a reason why they don’t, but they include: Juneau, Alaska; Dover, Delaware; Jefferson City, Missouri; and Pierre, South Dakota.
Only three highways run coast to coast — I-10, 80 and 90. Seven connect northern to southern borders in the United States — including I-75 and I-95, which are quite familiar to most of us in our part of the country.
As far as the busiest highways in the country, many organizations rate traffic patterns, but the trucking groups seem to have the most accurate data. According to the latest 2021 figures the I-95 corridor is the worst place to be if you want to get somewhere quickly.
We live in a region that includes two terrible traffic locations, as the Atlanta I-285/I-85 and Nashville I-24/I-40 areas rank numbers 2 and 3 respectively.
As anyone knows who has had to sit in long lines on interstates with road construction, accidents, etc., the amount of noxious fumes are almost deadly. Large semis can expel over 67 million tons of carbon dioxide while idling and over $75 billion is expended yearly in transportation costs, which include delays in traffic.
Despite our anxiety about safety on our interstates with some drivers passing on the right and playing “Dodge-em” between vehicles, and going 15 to 20 miles over the speed limits, statistics bear out that we are better off using them over regular roads.
Supposedly, for every 100 million miles of travel, the rate of death on the interstates is 0.55 people. For other roads, two lane or otherwise, the rate is 1.3 people. The estimated number of lives saved each year is over 6,000 if we use interstate systems.
Overall, car traffic has increased by about 25% in the last two decades. Large truck usage has grown over 40% in the same time frame.
While you might see some interesting sights along our interstates, you cannot experience America as well without taking the back roads and getting in touch with other folks and learning about their lives.
We know the problems will only get worse as more and more folks take to the highways, especially at holiday time.
That is why we are grateful to our distant family members when they come to our place. Someday, as we get older, I realize it will be time to make the major decision to hand over our keys to the cars and rely on other ways and other people to get us around town or elsewhere.
That is never easy for anyone, but certainly is the safest choice for all concerned.
Then, I can sit on our back deck, put my buddy Willie on the CD player, break out my harmonica and reminisce about all the good times we’ve had on our travels and, in my mind, I’ll go “On the Road Again.”
Until next time: “Thanks to the interstate highway system it is now possible to travel across the country without seeing anything.” — Charles Kuralt
“You don’t want to get to the end of life’s journey and discover you never left the interstate.” — Robert Breault
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
