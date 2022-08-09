“China is (immediately) halting all dialogue with the US on a range of areas, including military defense, climate, illegal drugs, and transnational crimes.” (Bracket mine)
This article will follow my thread-of-thought concerning that opening sentence from the digital news source, “1440,” on Aug. 6. Here’s a challenge: Go back and re-read the sentence, wait 60 seconds, and see where your mind takes you. Then I’ll tell you where my mind went.
60 second pause.
I don’t know where your mind took you, or why. But I know that my thoughts were immediately shaped by my work as a drug and alcohol preventionist and public health educator.
Immediately, I zeroed in on the tragic halting of dialogue around illegal drugs, focusing almost exclusively on the deadly synthetic opioid called fentanyl. Fentanyl is deadly because of its potency and the fact that it is easily and inexpensively mixed or “cut” into heroin and so many other dangerous street drugs.
As to potency, fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine — the standard drug used for potency comparisons in the pharmaceutical world. From a street point of view, while it is often said to be 100 times stronger than heroin, it is more accurate to say that fentanyl can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin.
That potency difference leads to more deadly overdoses, but it also makes it much easier and less expensive to move fentanyl than heroin. Think about it. It would be difficult to hide 50 kilos of heroin in a vehicle, but much easier to hide 1 kilo of fentanyl.
The trafficking began in earnest in this century and has grown exponentially.
Here’s a short history. Fentanyl was developed in 1959 and gradually became the go-to pain med for post-op patients while they were in the hospital. It was always intended as a short-term solution to acute pain and not a protocol for chronic pain.
Yes, fentanyl was restricted to hospital-use-only until demand from both doctors and patients in the 1990s led to the introduction of the fentanyl patch, which was developed with gradual-release doses of fentanyl, and was supposed to be tamper proof. It was sold as a scheduled prescription medication.
Key words: “supposed to be.”
But the creativity of the drug-dependent person is amazing. People would cut open the patch and gnaw at the contents, boil the patch and drink a druggy hot “tea,” boil off the water to snort it, smoke it, shoot it up, or cut the residue into other substances.
It didn’t take long for a market to develop in the golden-triangle of Asia and become centralized in China. At first, fentanyl was shipped to Canada and trucked into the US using I-5 in Seattle, I-29 in North Dakota, and I-75 in Detroit in order to deliver it all across America. Depot cites were formed. The closest one to us was in Bradley County, but in my retirement, I do not know if that is still the case.
Later, the traffickers in China found it more profitable to move their product using the drug cartels in Mexico, and that is the current situation across the many entry points (legal and otherwise) along our southern border.
The dialogue that our government “was having” with China until like, yesterday, focused mainly on shutting down the flow of fentanyl into Mexico.
The decision by China’s president on Aug. 5 to immediately “halt” that dialog followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, which China viewed as a de-facto recognition of Taiwan’s sovereignty. Her going there was not a new thing. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there during his tenure in 1997.
But at least two things are different now. First, China was not as powerful 25 years ago and their current president seems to be moving to restore a more centralized communist presence (as evidenced by his Hong Kong policy, his shuttering of churches, his snubbing of climate initiatives, and his desire to finalize the one-China doctrine concerning Taiwan).
The other difference is that some of our current leaders, in both the executive and legislative branches, seem to be a tad shortsighted as to the unintended consequences of policies and activities.
It would make sense for them to have believed that China would not shoot down our delegation (which they didn’t), and that they might shoot off a rocket in the sea between China and Taiwan (which they did) in order to rattle their nuclear saber or save face in the dialog surrounding the visit.
But it seems that our leaders did not fully consider the devastating political and economic consequences that will create havoc for many nations.
For instance:
• It will harm manufacturing and national security because China won’t even talk to us now about “transnational crimes” like the stealing of our proprietary and digital information.
• It will affect global climate change since China won’t discuss their role in air and ocean pollution.
• It will make everyone less safe if China refuses to sit at the table to talk about national defense systems.
• And it will lead to even greater numbers of Americans dying from fentanyl overdoses since they have now cancelled talks about the flow of dangerous drugs into North America. In this fiscal year alone,
we are likely to see overdose deaths in America at twice
the number of the total deaths of Americans in the Vietnam war.
They say that if a butterfly flaps its wings in a distant forest, it can change the weather half a world away. It seems that a jet landing in a distant country just might create deadly storms half a world away, unless something or someone can reverse the course.
Former President Obama was absolutely correct when he famously said, “Elections matter.”
Until we can vote again in elections of consequence, I beg you to pray for our nation; and on so very many fronts.
Dr. Mike Womack is a retired pastor and public health educator living in McMinn County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.