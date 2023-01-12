I’m not saying my brother is a vampire, I mean he goes out in the sunlight. But as a boy he had an unhealthy fascination with blood. He read “Monster” magazine and learned how to manufacture fake blood out of Karo syrup and red food coloring. He kept a fake severed finger, made of wax with the Karo-blood on the stump in a small gift box in the junk drawer.
Every few years someone would let out a blood-curdling scream, and we would know the finger had been rediscovered. Once, on the same day that my parents were hosting a party, my brother was in the guest bathroom mixing up a batch of blood. My mother caught him at it and probably threatened him with real blood if he didn’t get the mess cleaned up ASAP. He obediently cleaned the sink. Unfortunately, he forgot to wipe off the walls that were splattered with red Karo syrup.
During the party, one of the guests came up to my mother, looking decidedly green around the gills and said, “I believe there has been an accident.”
That became one of my mom’s favorite stories.
I think this is the perfect segue into my topic today: January is National Blood Donation Month.
Blood is the liquid that transports nutrients and oxygen through the body, keeping all the muscles, nerves and organs in working order. All animals have blood, but the composition and appearance can be radically different. Blood is life.
A human body only has about 12 pints of blood. It’s easy to see how quickly a messy wound can become life-threatening.
When you think about it, the ability to save a life by transferring blood from one person to another is pretty miraculous. Surprisingly, it is not a very modern idea. In the early 1600s, a scientist named William Harvey proved that blood circulates in a closed system. This concept led to two different doctors, one French and one English, simultaneously, but independently experimenting with blood transfusions.
Richard Lower began doing transfusions between dogs, and when that proved successful, he tried infusing sheep’s blood into humans. At the same time in France, Jean Baptiste Denis, court doctor to Louis XIV, began sheep-to-human transfusions. He carefully noted any reactions and their symptoms, which is the first documentation of blood transfusions gone wrong. Unfortunately, some of his patients died, so his research ground to a halt.
At the turn of the 20th century, Polish Doctor Jan Janský divided blood into four types. A few years later, Austrian American Dr. Karl Landsteiner classified blood by A, B, AB or O type. This opened a whole new way to screen donors and receivers in order to match the types and avoid reactions.
Thirty-nine years later, Dr. Landsteiner with colleague Dr. Alexander Weiner discovered the Rh system. Rh, named because it was first observed in Rhesus monkeys, is a type of protein that latches on to the outside of red blood cells. If your blood type is +, it means you have Rh cells attached. About 85% of humans are Rh+. If your type is -, it means that you do not have any Rh.
Storing donated blood was a difficult problem until the 1930s when Dr. Charles Drew, an African-American surgeon, invented a way to separate the plasma from whole blood. Dried plasma can be transported more easily and stored much longer than liquid blood. The Red Cross and other groups were able to set up blood banks near combat zones in Europe and Britain during World War II, saving many lives.
Currently, there is a constant need for blood donors. Approximately 1 in 7 hospital patients need blood. Every two seconds in the USA, someone needs a transfusion. Every year 13.6 million units (pints) of blood are collected here. But there is still a shortage, especially of rarer types.
Type O is the universal donor: O+ can donate to any other positive blood type, while O- can donate to all other blood types. For plasma, AB is the universal donor.
There are three types of donations. Whole blood includes plasma, red and white cells, and platelets. This is the typical Bloodmobile donation. Plasma donations take longer because you get hooked up to a machine which removes the plasma from your blood and then returns the red cells back to your body. Plasma is used for emergencies and trauma transfusions. The third type is platelet donation. The same machine removes only the platelets, then returns the red blood cells and plasma to your body. Platelets are useful for clotting during surgery.
There are a lot of excuses for not donating blood. Some people are not eligible to donate. You have to be at least 16 years old, 110 pounds and healthy.
Some people are afraid of needles, but it’s time to face your demons. You save three lives every time you donate. Surely that is worth a little pain.
There are rumors that people can catch diseases when donating, but that’s not true. The needles are disposable, and nothing is put into your arm except possibly your own blood being returned to your veins.
If you are afraid of vampires, you can wear a necklace of garlic, go to donate during daylight hours, and keep your crucifix handy. Then you should be fine.
If you really can’t stand blood, there are other ways to volunteer. The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers to respond to local emergencies and regional disasters. The office is in Chattanooga, give them a call.
In 2010, my brother, now an adult, was Production Designer for a movie called “Piranha 3-D.”
The plot was Spring Break meets piranha infestation. You get the picture. My brother apparently still harbors some of his ghoulish interests from childhood, because that movie used 80,000 gallons of fake blood, the most ever used in a movie at the time.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.