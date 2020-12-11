From 1990 to 1992 we lived in the Comoros Islands — there’s a geography quiz for you!
To find the Comoros Islands on a map, get out your magnifying glass and look just northwest of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. If you are looking at a cheap map, chances are they didn’t bother to include it.
I always carry a Sharpie with me for just that purpose. Although the country is small (three islands which total slightly less area than double McMinn County), it is very interesting and unique. Imagine a large triangle of land with a steep volcanic cone covered in jungle in the middle and the bluest ocean imaginable on every side!
On our island, Anjouan, almost all of the farmable land is used to grow spices and perfume crops: nutmeg and mace, cinnamon, coconut, cloves, ylang-ylang and vanilla. When the breeze blows over the island it carries wonderful smells of all the spices combined.
Did you ever wonder why vanilla beans are so expensive? I just priced them on Amazon. You can get vanilla beans for about $2-$3 apiece.
While living in the Comoros Islands I learned the answer. The reason they are so expensive is that in the Comoros Islands, and basically everywhere except Mexico, each vanilla flower is painstakingly pollinated by hand.
First you have to gently hold the flower without knocking it off the stem and, since it is an orchid (and shaped like a typical orchid), the stamen with the pollen must be folded into the base of the petals where the pistil is waiting.
Why is this necessary? Because when they exported the plants from Mexico, they forgot to take along the bee that pollinates it! It turns out no other insect in the world is able to pollinate vanilla flowers. Only the Mexican “Melipona” bees can do the job properly. No wonder vanilla is so expensive!
Remember from science class that the function of pollination is to fertilize flowers such that they will become fruit. While some plants will produce fruit without pollination, most will not.
The typical method of pollination by a bee is that the insect, often attracted by the brightly colored petals, goes into the flower looking for nectar and in the process gets pollen on its body or legs. When it goes to the next flower, some of the pollen from the last flower comes off and stays in this new flower.
It’s kind of like when you use bath powder and get some on your feet and then track footprints all around the house. If every footprint represents a new flower, you can see how quickly pollen can get dispersed.
We hear a lot lately about saving the honey bees. There is a disorder of unknown cause called Colony Collapse Disorder that is devastating honey bee populations, especially in the California almond farms. Beekeepers rent out their bee-filled hives to the almond farmers during flowering season and then take them back to their homes after they have pollinated the almonds.
But almonds do not provide very good nutrition. The groves are kept weed-free, so there is no variation in the bees’ diet.
This weakens them, making them more susceptible to diseases and mites.
When I was young, the wall next to the chimney in my parents’ house began to ooze. At first it was just a dark spot, but eventually it was actually dripping, like the Amityville Horror movie.
But instead of blood, our wall was dripping honey! An enormous hive had taken up residence in the 100-year-old chimney and the honey was dripping out. A beekeeper came over and relocated the bees to his property, but the sheer volume of honey that those bees had produced was truly impressive, especially when you consider that each bee produces less than one teaspoon in its lifetime!
However, good as they are at making honey, when they have a choice of food, honey bees are not very efficient pollinators. They love variety and so they gather and distribute pollen indiscriminately. A pea vine might get strawberry pollen or a blackberry might get watermelon pollen. When the pollen doesn’t match the flower, the result is usually no fruit.
If you are looking for efficient and effective pollinators, look at other kinds of bees. Most insects stick to a limited menu and therefore there is much higher likelihood that the pollen and the flower will match. Bees pollinate about 75% of the fruits, vegetables and nuts that humans eat. They also pollinate approximately 16% of flowers, which aids wildlife.
Bees contribute approximately $15 billion to the US economy every year!
Bees face many threats, including large-scale farming (like the almond farms), loss of habitat and widespread, non-targeted pesticide use. But it isn’t just the big farmers to blame.
Bees are in danger everywhere, in part because so many people are afraid of getting stung. We also get irritated by too many flies or ants or mosquitos. But using pesticides (Raid) against any insect is a threat to all insects in the vicinity.
Instead of chasing bees away, invite them into your garden! Plant a variety of native species that will provide them with good nutrition. Leave some of your side yard, or areas away from the house, unmowed, letting wild flowers take over.
Set up a bee bath, like a bird bath but smaller, with pebbles or twigs to provide a perch while the bees are drinking. You can even buy or make bee houses. And get rid of the bug spray!
Most of us love honey and love flowers. We love to eat fruit and veggies and yes, I admit to eating almonds. But if you love the product, you have to protect the producers.
There is a global campaign to save the honeybees, which is gaining in popularity. There is no way that all fruit could be hand-pollinated like vanilla and continue to be sufficient to feed us.
So be kind to the bees, we need them every day.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.