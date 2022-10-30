To the Editor,
I believe in the United States of America. I believe in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. I believe in Democracy. I believe in a Creator. Many people from a multitude of backgrounds and cultures share similar beliefs. We must start our journey back to one, United States of America from these shared beliefs.
Our United States is in big trouble. We have extreme, opposite views of what our trouble is, how it developed, and how to fix it. Many agree government is broken - but have opposite views for why. Solutions are few. Blame is expressed with anger and hate. Few should believe our current situation was our founder’s goal.
Principles in founding documents grant the right of people to form a government. The Declaration of Independence and Constitution address, a firm ethical foundation for actions to ensure the public Good. The broad language in the Constitution is illuminated by the principles set forth in the Declaration. The government is tasked with the assurance we are free from invasions on the Rights of People. And we are protected from exposure to “Dangers of Invasion from without, and Convulsions within”.
Declaration of Independence:
1. Truths are self-evident and grounded in ethical reasoning
2. All persons are created equal with unalienable rights ensured by our Creator
3. Those rights include: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness
Constitution:
“We the People, of the United States”,
1. “in Order to form a more perfect Union”, improvement of the country is ongoing and never complete
2. “establish Justice”, fairness and reasonable behavior and treatment through a fair judicial system
3. “insure domestic Tranquility”, peace and calmness, not chaos
4. “provide for the common defense” from without and within
5. “promote the general Welfare”, through governments’ concern for the health, peace, ethics, and safety of all
6. “and secure the Blessing of Liberty”, the state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one's way of life, behavior, or political views, for ALL
“to ourselves and our Posterity” - all citizens, descendants and future generations of people - “do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America”.
The Declaration and Constitution provide for a government that is both a republic and a democracy. A republic is when power is held by the people and their elected representatives, with an elected president rather than a monarch. A democracy is a system of government where the whole population governs through elected representatives:
• control by the majority of its eligible voters
• to assure social equality
The above are key points of our founding documents. They are a source for beliefs about our government.
Most Americans believe in a: Democracy, Republic, Creator, Life, Justice, Liberty, Tranquility, Defense, Welfare, and Liberty - all key to the structure of our government. One reason we are so separated is we don’t share the same meanings for these words. We have to decide on a shared meaning through communication and consensus, not through angry, hateful exchanges. Rather than focusing on who is right or wrong, I choose to believe “You are right and I am not wrong, we just don’t understand why YET”! Please think about what I have said. I will have more to say before Nov. 8.
How we vote will determine if a United States survives or NOT! I encourage everyone eligible to vote TO VOTE!
Paul Barnette
Etowah
