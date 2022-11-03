When I was in high school, I used to love running for offices. I loved making posters and giving speeches. I loved bullying my friends into voting and I loved winning.
I was less clear on WHY I was running, or what changes I would make if I was elected. In fact, I had zero vision for the future of my school. I just wanted the glory of winning.
I even ran for the school mascot (Suzie Spartan) and when I won, I had to ask my brother for a quick explanation of football, since I knew nothing about the game.
My final campaign was cringe-worthy, and I must admit that my horrified friends tried to convince me not to make a fool of myself. But ever confident that absolutely nothing would make me look like a fool, I donned a gold sequined tux and top hat and tap danced a 10-second routine that ended “Vote me … V.P.” And no, I’ve never taken tap dancing lessons; I thought I could fake it. I was probably the only person surprised when I lost by a landslide. So ended my political career.
Running for office is not for the faint-hearted. There are many risks even in a small town. It takes a lot of time and at least some money to campaign. Your ideas may be dragged through the mud. Every misspoken word will come back to haunt you. If you remain true to your convictions, you are too rigid; if you change your mind, you are a hypocrite. People may intentionally misunderstand you. Your family may be harassed. Your religion may be challenged. Your secrets may be revealed. Gossip about you will be believed, no matter how unlikely. Your friends may be more loyal to their politics than your friendship. You might accidentally (or intentionally) break any one of the myriad campaign finance laws.
For all your efforts, you risk losing the election. The exhaustion, the disappointment, the blow to your self-image can be discouraging. And depend upon it, some “friend” will be happy to tease you with, “I told you so.”
You also risk NOT losing the election, possibly a worse outcome. Once you win an election, then the hard work really begins. You have committed yourself to years of servitude. You are answerable to friend and foe alike, not just the people who agree with you.
Choosing a new leader is not uniquely human. Most species that live in groups have some system of selecting leaders that will keep the herd safe and lead them through the pitfalls of life. Mammals seem to be especially prone to following physically strong leaders. Most face off in a sort of David and Goliath competition to see who will win the right to rule the pack, while others have been known to engage in warfare to secure their territory. Jane Goodall observed a chimpanzee war that lasted for four years in Tanzania which was only resolved once all the males from one group had perished.
We humans pride ourselves on being more civilized than other species, and one proof of that is the democratic election of leaders. Elections are our non-violent substitute for the bellowing of two male lions wrestling for dominance as the “Alpha.” We are selecting the Alpha Politicians (amid much bellowing as well).
But all is not peaceful on the campaign trail. Elections can be dangerous, even fatal. Just this week, the 80-year-old husband of Nancy Pelosi was attacked in their own home because the intruder didn’t agree with the speaker’s politics. From the assassination of Robert Kennedy to the shooting of Gabby Giffords to the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, some extremists resort to violence in an attempt to silence the opposition. With the ever-present internet to feed their imagination and phobias, anyone can find a conspiracy online that supports their deepest fears and suspicions. Go to the right site and election violence looks like an act of patriotism instead of the terrorist act it really is. As infuriating as other people are when they refuse to agree with our superior views, political violence is never acceptable. Jokes blaming the victims of political violence are not acceptable either.
We don’t all agree on the best way to run our country, or the ideals that should be universal vs. those that should be personal. Someone that I support as a visionary, you might consider a lunatic. Some candidates have already announced that, if they lose, the election was rigged, but if they win, all was fair.
Next Tuesday is election day. I hope everyone who is registered does their homework and votes according to their ideals. But before we know who wins this election, I would like to just say that whether a candidate is crazy or sensible; whether they agree with me or not, I applaud them all. Everyone else is an armchair quarterback, but the candidates are risking their reputations and putting themselves out there because they feel they can contribute to making this community and country a better place. They are willing to step up and take the responsibility of leading and governing. If you believe (as I do) that diversity makes us stronger, then diverse opinions across the political spectrum should also make us stronger. Because of all the varied opinions offered by our candidates, the options are wider and the conversation deeper than if they had just left it to someone else to run (as I did).
I cannot wish you all good luck; I have my favorites after all. But I am thanking all of you, the candidates, for being courageous enough to run. Candidates are as vital to free elections and democracy as are voters. You may not win the election, but you have earned the respect of your community and you should each hold your head up high. And be glad you didn’t attempt to tap dance.
