The past 12 months have been an accumulation of medical, sociological and environmental issues, any of which could be epitomized by the words, “I can’t breathe.”
I am not going to talk about COVID, western wildfires or civil rights today. Surely if you have been paying attention, you already know more about these issues than I can add in 1,000 words or less.
But in honor of Earth Day, let me say a little about the environment and breathing.
Growing up in Southern California, I used to walk to school in some of the worst air pollution in the world. I lived at the base of the Puente Hills, but some days I could not see the top of those hills, less than five miles away. Behind the hills were the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains, who knew?
Going to school, my eyes were sometimes so irritated that tears were dripping down my face. In the morning, the pollution-enhanced fog could be so dense I couldn’t see the other side of street. I would literally run across, hoping for no traffic.
Of course, every evening there was a spectacular sunset over the ocean, caused by the reflection of the sun off the particulates in the air. It was called smog, smoke plus fog, a term coined in the early 1900s in newly industrialized London.
Los Angeles has perfect conditions for air pollution: a large population, few mass-transit options, low annual precipitation, a ring of mountains that effectively traps all the emissions horizontally and an inversion layer coming from the ocean that traps emissions vertically.
There are also frequent, serious wildfires, such as we saw during the last two years.
On April 22, 1970 the first Earth Day was held. Since I was already walking to school, I decided to show solidarity by riding an old bike I found behind the garage … bikes were so uncool back then, it was an act of courage to ride to school. As it turned out, others all over the country also rode that day and a tradition was started.
That same year, President Richard Nixon signed the Clean Air Acts Amendment, which included specific air quality standards and also established the Environmental Protection Agency with the authority to monitor those standards.
In the mid-’70s, unleaded gas was introduced, replacing gas that emitted toxic lead. Businesses and factories began to be monitored for the number of particulates that they sent into the air. Finally, things started to change.
By 2008, the air pollution in Los Angeles had dropped by half. It has continued to improve since then. Now in my home town, my eyes never water, the Puente Hills are clearly seen at all times, the San Gabriel Mountains are usually visible, downtown Los Angeles (20 miles away) can often be viewed and even Catalina Island, 50 miles away, is visible on a good day.
Unfortunately, the sunsets are no longer psychedelic colors.
Los Angeles is not the only place in the United States to suffer from air pollution. Even after so much progress cleaning up our air, approximately 135 million Americans live in places with poor air quality. That is approximately one third of us still breathing polluted air.
During the respiratory pandemic, people who live in places with worse air quality have suffered more from the effects of COVID.
Here in McMinn County, we are not immune. Several days each month we wake to the smell of the paper mill 15 miles away. I don’t know precisely what we are breathing at this distance, but papermaking emits carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, sulfur oxides and particulates.
None of those -ides sounds healthy to me.
In business, there is always a trade-off between spending money on improvements and making a profit. There is the temptation to take short cuts or pay a fine rather than do the right thing.
I don’t understand their logic since the business owners and their families have to breathe the same polluted air as the rest of us … how can they place so little value on their own health?
During the last administration, the Clean Air Act as well as the EPA were weakened in order to give businesses more profits. Ironically, the scoff-laws were rewarded while responsible businesses that had already invested their money and complied with the air quality standards were placed at a competitive disadvantage by the weakened rules.
There are lots of personal habits that we can each do to reduce air pollution. Some are big, life-changing acts such as limiting family size, using less gas and oil or switching to green energy.
Lots of changes are small enough we could start today: not burning things (trash, bonfire), not spraying chemicals, planting trees, eating locally produced food, buying things in reduced packaging, wearing reusable masks and carrying our own shopping bags.
There are many scientific innovations for cleaning the air, from road pavement that captures emissions to wind farms out in the ocean to buildings with carbon-trapping vegetation on the roofs.
We should welcome every new invention. What we already know isn’t good enough. New ideas are needed, sooner rather than later.
I sometimes ask environmental students to stand up, take a big breath and hold it as long as possible. They sit down when they need to take a new breath. I time them. You can try it yourself.
Usually, one or two kids can hold their breath for a couple of minutes, but most of us will be sitting after about 45 seconds. It’s a good reminder that people need to breathe … often.
Clean air is a basic biological need and a human right.
We have come a long way towards improving the quality of our air, but we still have a long way to go. I hope you all had a good Earth Day 2021 and I encourage you to enjoy a deep breath (three counts inhale, six counts exhale) in celebration.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
