For several years, my sister-in-law hosted a Turkish visitor. He started as a student, but then fit into the family so well that he stayed on for a few more years.
His residence coincided with one of our overseas assignments, so we never met in the U.S.A., but we heard all about each other. So naturally, when we found ourselves coming back from Africa via Istanbul, we arranged to meet up with this “adopted” nephew. The strange thing was that, literally, every family member who heard we were going to meet him warned about his foul language; a nice guy, but every other word an F-bomb!
Arriving in Istanbul, we waited for the “bombs” to fall, but nothing happened! He spoke almost perfect English without an obscenity for three days. I couldn’t help myself. Before we left, I asked him why everyone had this memory of him? He laughed and said that it used to be true. When he was learning English, he would come to a word he didn’t know and get tangled up trying to explain. His English was hard to follow and he was getting frustrated.
One day, another nephew who had also started life outside the U.S. taught him a trick that turned his learning curve around. Whenever he came to a word he didn’t know, he would just drop the F-bomb and keep talking. Usually whoever was listening knew what he meant, so the conversation was not interrupted. As his vocabulary improved, he was able to call a cease-fire on all the bombs until he no longer swears at all. It is an ingenious strategy that I plan to start using as I get older and my memory fails me … I won’t stumble over lost words: Bombs away and full speed ahead! (If anyone can think of a better word that can be used as noun, verb, adjective, or adverb, I welcome suggestions!)
One of our first overseas assignments was with CARE in the Comoros Islands. Besides dredging up high school French, we wanted to learn some of the local language, Shinzwani. Since we hadn’t been to Istanbul yet, we devised our own learning tricks and the most successful, by far, was learning local proverbs. Proverbs are somewhat universal and have the added advantage of being complete ideas as well as complete sentences. Fairly quickly, I could sit in a meeting and understand at least the gist of what was being discussed and how people were reacting. At some point in every meeting, all eyes would turn to me and I would cite a proverb. It made me look wise, without having to blunder into the dangerous territory of a specific topic which I may or may not have understood correctly. When I said the Comorian equivalent of “A journey begins with the first step” or “God helps him who helps himself,” everyone would nod their heads in agreement.
Many proverbs have come from ages past. Their truth is what makes them valuable and enduring. Not surprisingly, many of the older ones include images of nature: “A leopard doesn’t change its spots”; “You can’t see the forest for the trees”;” A bird in the hand …”; “Don’t wake the crocodile when crossing the river”; and “Beware a wolf in sheep’s clothing”. Proverbs take a situation that everyone can visualize and point out the lesson.
The problem with using proverbs in arguments is that many can be used from either perspective. Some are diametrically opposed. For example, when you argue, “Birds of a feather flock together,” I can counter with “Variety is the spice of life!” When I say “Absence makes the heart grow fonder”, you can come back with “Out of sight, out of mind”. “The early bird catches the worm” versus “Haste makes waste”. “Better safe than sorry” versus “Better to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission”. Clearly Aesop, the Bible and other books of proverbs were not always in agreement, sometimes even with themselves.
There are also a few popular proverbs that I do not agree with. For example, “In the Land of the Blind, the sighted man is king”. I think in the Land of the Blind, sight will be irrelevant and the sighted man will be a bit of a freak. Maybe he could set up his own radio program, sort of like the Long Island Medium.
Some proverbs are written to be easy to remember rather than easy to comprehend. I used to think that a friend in need was a needy friend; I have since revised my understanding that a person who remains my friend when I am in need is a friend indeed. When advised to “Do your best, the best can do no better”, I guess it means nobody can do better than their own best. It took me a while to arrive at this level of understanding. As a newly-minted writer, I find it discouraging to know “Actions speak louder than words” and “A picture is worth a thousand words”. This poses the mathematical question: How many actions is one picture worth? Luckily, “The pen is mightier than the sword,” so at least I can take comfort in that.
Using proverbs to learn means you get the benefit of both the language and the life lesson. We can use ancient proverbs to address modern problems. Reproductive choices, gun ownership, Ukraine, college loans, voting rights: It’s all covered. Marital problems, public school curriculum, what to wear to church: Proverbs can help you. For our current political climate, we could do worse than looking to the wisdom of the ages. Knowing that “Divide and conquer” is still the way to vanquish any power, I offer you my favorite Comorian proverb: “One thumb alone cannot kill a louse”. In other words, we have to work together. “United we stand, or divided we fall.” Let’s do our best to stay united as a community, a country, and a planet … the best can do no better.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.