As the year rapidly comes to an end, many people think about making the next year better.
The idea of New Year’s resolutions has been around for thousands of years. The practice of looking back at the past, then forward to what’s to come, is the hallmark of creating New Year’s resolutions for yourself and for your family.
Here are some must-have resolution suggestions for the different facets of your life.
Personal Resolutions
• Practice gratitude.
Believe it or not, an attitude of gratitude and appreciation affects your perspective of the world and what’s happening around you. Gratitude helps you recognize that it could be worse — no matter how difficult something is.
• Care for yourself.
Self-care is a trending term these days. You may actually be resistant to self-care because it can be seen as selfishness.
However, at a minimum, it’s essential to make sure that you are eating and sleeping well, and moving. Intentionally taking care of yourself can make you a better person, spouse and parent.
Couple Resolutions
• Practice “couple” time.
Spending quality time together can enhance your closest relationships. This may look different depending on your stage of life and interests. Be intentional about making time for each other in the new year.
• Show appreciation.
Showing appreciation for your partner affirms that you see them. It doesn’t matter how small the task is.
Appreciation keeps you from taking your spouse for granted. Make a habit of trying to find the good in your spouse and watch what happens.
• Work on deeper connections.
It’s easy to get so overwhelmed with the busyness of life that we forget to connect. In the new year, be aware of how you can connect with your spouse during these four times in the day: When you wake up in the morning; When you depart for the day; When you reconnect after work; When you say good night.
These little moments can totally impact how you build intimacy in your relationship.
Family Resolutions
• Eat meals together.
For years, dozens of studies have shown that family meals decrease substance use, eating disorders and depressive symptoms. Family mealtimes also increase academic success and self-esteem.
Additionally, eating together strengthens the parent-child connection. Schedule at least four meals to eat together. It can include Saturday breakfast or Sunday dinner. (Now you have two more to put on the calendar.)
• Volunteer together.
Children can often believe that their wants, needs and desires are the most crucial thing in the world. Volunteering allows them to get out of their world and help others.
You might start small by helping a neighbor or planning to volunteer monthly at a local animal shelter.
• Take an annual family trip.
The purpose of a yearly family trip is to take time away from the day-to-day and have focused time together. It’s easy to get disheartened about financing a family trip to, say, a famous amusement park. Instead, focus on adventure and making memories that last a lifetime.
• Unplug from technology.
Technology has become an integral part of our lives, but it can be a distraction sometimes. In the new year, make a conscious effort at specific times to step away from the phones, tablets, etc.
Have a bowl near the dining room table where everyone can place their phone before you sit down to eat together. For a more significant challenge, take one day a month where everyone unplugs.
• Schedule weekly family fun nights.
Playing board games or watching a movie together once a week is great for bonding! You can share the games and movies that you enjoyed growing up with your children or discover new ones as a family.
As the new year gets closer, choose an activity from each category. Remember, your goal is to increase the connections in your family by spending time together.
Start slow. You don’t have to do it all! Keep your focus on bonding with your spouse and your children.
And remember to have a great and prosperous new year!
Gena Ellis is a content creator for First Things First. Contact her at gena@firstthings.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.