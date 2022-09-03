There’s something very titillating about knowing a secret. It’s exciting to know something that nobody else knows.
Sometimes, keeping a secret is a horrible burden, a moral question of whether telling the secret is somehow more ethical than hiding it. For some people, holding secret information is like holding their breath: At some point they just have to let it go. Then they can revel in being the first to break the news, and keep that sheepish grin on their face when the victims of their irresponsibility come back to confront them. It’s important to remember that some people just can’t be trusted with a secret.
In the news for the past two weeks, there has been a lot of talk about classified and “Top Secret” documents. Many people seem to equate mishandling of classified government information with a little oopsie. As if the clerk at Party City accidentally let out the color of someone’s gender-reveal balloons.
But Top Secret is a big deal.
I had Top Secret security clearance for a few years when I lived in Paraguay. The government spent six months doing an exhaustive background check, which some of our neighbors here is Athens might remember: Yes, the FBI actually came to Athens and asked our neighbors about our activities. They checked our financial situation to see if anybody had an unreasonable hold on us; they looked for illegal activity that would show our lack of character; they looked for immoral activities that would make us susceptible to blackmail or threats. I had to provide a list of every place I had lived since becoming an adult and names of my relatives … who knows which “leads” they followed up on. Once I got cleared, I had to take some training about how to handle classified information: Never leave anything lying around even for a quick trip to the restroom; never keep anything out of the safe overnight; never share any information with your colleagues or spouse even if they also have clearance.
When a classified document was given to me, it was hand carried to my desk by a person who also had appropriate clearance, and I returned it personally. Top Secret clearance did not give me permission to see every single Top Secret document. Only someone who has the need to see a classified folder is allowed to see it.
Most of the reason for my Top Secret clearance was in case of emergency. As an official at the Peace Corps, in case of emergency, I might have been required to know secrets in order to get my volunteers evacuated or my offices secured. In fact, I only heard one Top Secret in my entire 2 1/2 years there.
Lately, there seems to be a constant drip of leaks from reliable sources; sources who probably took an oath to keep secrets. Leaking information has been weaponized for political gains, letting information out just in time for elections or important votes in Congress. Mishandling secrets has been minimized, as if it doesn’t really matter.
Sharing secrets is punishable with severe penalties.
In 1953, Julius and Ethel Rosenburg were executed for passing on military secrets to the Soviets.
James Nicholson, the head of CIA New Officer Training, supplied Russia with lists of all new CIA officers. In 1977, he was sentenced to 25 years. For decades, Robert Hanssen and Aldrich Ames outed American spies and collaborators to the Soviet Union, which resulted in the execution of at least one of the US’s most highly-placed informants.
In 2000, the highest-level American ever convicted of espionage (to date), Colonel George Trofimoff, was sentenced to life in prison for taking classified documents home to copy and then passing the documents to his brother, a Russian Orthodox priest who gave them to the KGB.
In 2013, Chelsea Manning stole government documents for Wikileaks, which resulted in her conviction and Julian Assange beginning his strange life of hiding in embassies to avoid imprisonment. Manning was released after serving seven years.
That same year, Edward Snowden released 200,000 documents to journalists. Another one million documents are still missing, either in storage or destroyed. Snowden remains in hiding in Russia.
In 2001, Ana Montes was convicted of giving information to Cuba and misinformation to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 2016, the FBI investigated Hilary Clinton for using her private email server for official communication while she was Secretary of State. The FBI called her handling of documents (none of which were classified at the time) careless but not illegal.
In 2020, Henry Kyle Frese was sentenced to 30 months for leaking classified information to journalists.
Classified documents can have lots of diverse information: Names of witnesses or informants, addresses of important locations like safe houses or secret offices; identities of spies; strategic planning. Sometimes the most important part of the secret is so obscure, the reader may not recognize why it needs to be protected. When I worked for the Forest Service in Washington, I had confidential clearance, about as low as they bother to classify. Usually, the information was already available in the newspaper. But there would always be one apparently insignificant detail that had earned its classification.
I’ll admit some classified information, like The Pentagon Papers and some of the Snowden and Manning leaks, were covering up bad government behavior that was best brought out into the light. But there are other ways to uncover government misdeeds, ones that do not include giving classified information to every newspaper in the world.
It would be a mistake to minimize the importance of secure handling of government documents. Military lives and national security are at risk. Secrets of other countries, friends or foes, might be included. With all of our yearning for transparency in all things, we might underestimate the damage that can be done by the inability to keep a secret.
I have two cardboard boxes of old work documents in my basement. In the back of my mind, I think maybe I will use them again for planning workshops and giving presentations. But they are taking up valuable space.
One wonders why anybody would dedicate storage space at a luxury hotel complex to keep something they theoretically will never use again and which will never be shown to anybody else. Stay tuned to the continuing saga.
Kathryn Hunter studied forestry at the University of Idaho and Yale University.
She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries. She is the author of “Random Thoughts for a Friday Morning: A Collection of Contemporary Essays.”
