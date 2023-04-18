As a citizen of McMinn County for over 30 years and a current member of the Sheriff's Public Service Unit, I just wanted to comment on and commend the folks of McMinn County.
The Sheriff's Public Service Unit is made up of volunteers who patrol in a police cruiser and perform security checks on churches and homes that ask for checks while the owners are gone, and generally help the Sheriff's Department as needed. One of our finest honors is to escort funeral processions.
The reason for this letter to the editor is to thank the citizens in McMinn County for the way they honor the families who are on their way to the cemetery. As we escort the processions with blue lights flashing, it always impresses me the way folks will stop along the roadways to show respect. Along with motorists pulling over, we see construction workers stop and stand at attention with their hats removed. We have seen linemen on a pole stop work and remove their hard hats to show respect. We have seen folks who were mowing stop, get off the mower and stand in respect as the procession passes.
I'm retired now, but in my former business we dealt with customers from other countries. Many times they would come here for our services. One day my wife was taking some of these customers to lunch and a funeral procession passed. She respectfully pulled over and stopped. The foreigners asked what was going on and she said it's a funeral, I'm showing respect. They were amazed and said they had never seen that before.
Thank you to the citizens of McMinn County for the way you continue to not only honor those who have passed, but honor yourselves by your compassionate actions. It makes one proud to be a part of this community and this great area of the country.
