I was reading an article this week about unusual occurrences in history and the author kept referring to a number of items that he considered to be merely “myths,” not facts.
By Webster’s definition, a myth can be a “person or thing having only an imaginary or unverifiable existence; or a popular belief or tradition that has grown up around something or someone.”
I’m certain that you, like I, have heard many statements of wisdom or folklore from our parents that just had to be true. When, much later in life, we discover them to not quite be gospel, we can be disappointed or, at the least, begin to doubt a lot of other things.
In this current age of chaos and confusion, a lot of what gets said or printed is branded “fake news” or misleading information. I suppose that is, to a degree, what centuries of myths can be as well.
Herewith some very common myths that have been debunked or proven to not pass muster when actual research is done into their claims.
• Bulls get angry when they see red. It really is the movement of a red cape from a bullfighter that incenses El Toro, not the color.
• Humans only use 10% of our brain power. The majority of our brain is active 24/7 in some capacity.
• George Washington had wooden teeth. This is like his cherry tree chopping story, totally false. His teeth were made of ivory, lead, gold, and small amounts of other metals. No wood was used at all.
• We should drink eight glasses of water a day to stay healthy. No scientific evidence exists to prove this. It depends on your activity levels, your overall health and where you live.
• Don’t go swimming until 30 minutes after you eat. Because blood concentrates in the abdomen after eating, some folks think it won’t go to your arms or legs and you will cramp up. Not true.
• Dogs can only see in black and white. In fact, many studies have shown they can distinguish colors quite well.
• It takes at least seven years to digest gum if you swallow it. No way! The gum just moves through our digestive system like any other form of solids.
• Albert Einstein failed mathematics. He may not have known everything, but by age 15 he was already a calculus whiz.
• Touching toads will give you warts. The skin glands and other superficial glands of toads do not secrete anything toxic. The fact that the bumps look warty is the reason for this myth.
• If you touch a baby bird or its nest, the mother will abandon it. I have believed this forever, but experts say the mother/baby bond is too strong for her to leave them alone until they are ready to fly.
• Cracking your knuckles will cause larger joints and arthritis. The sound is due to “gas bubbles” in the joints, but there is no link to problems later.
• The State of Georgia produces the most peaches in the United States. Actually, California is first with New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the second and third spots.
• Too much sugar intake causes hyperactivity in children. While it might seem that this is true, once again there is no scientific proof.
• We have all heard of someone who is “blind as a bat.” These spooky creatures really can see three times better than humans.
• Humans have five senses and we were taught at a young age to name them. If we count all the “sensors” in our bodies, there are between 14 and 20 different senses we can appreciate.
• Dogs sweat through their tongues. The panting we see from our furry friends is actually regulating moisture on their tongues. They sweat from their paw pads and the merecrine and apocrine glands on their bodies.
• Bananas grow on trees. While it might appear to be a tree, the plant is just a large stalk, sometimes as high as 25 feet.
• Richard Nixon was impeached. His hearings began in May of 1974 but he resigned in August before any action was taken.
• Peanuts are a popular nut. They are not considered in the nut family, but are legumes much more related to chickpeas.
• Lightning never strikes in the same place twice. Many weather experts have shown that it can and it does.
So, beware when someone states certain things and says, without a doubt, they are true. And, heed the wisdom of Ben Franklin, when he did give us a lasting truism: “Better to let people wonder why you didn’t speak than why you did.”
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
