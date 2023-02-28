I was 10 years old when I attended my first play.
Many of its scenes were intense face-to-face encounters between one of the prosecuting attorneys and his counterpart on the defense team. The crime in question was a small one. The ways of thinking swirling around it were immense in proportion. Near the end of the performance, the prosecuting attorney is put on the stand by his adversary, and the ensuing questioning befuddles him to the point of physical collapse. As the play ends, his prostrate form, presumably on the brink of death, is carried out of the courtroom, ranting and delusional.
I'm sure my understanding of the controversies explored in the play was limited. However, when the prosecuting attorney was removed, the players strode down the center aisle of the theatre and through the audience. I had an aisle seat and could have touched the poor man. I may have smelt his hot breath. Tears of sympathy sprang to my eyes as surely as if I were actually in that courtroom, sweltering in the savage summer heat of 1925, in Dayton, Tennessee.
The play was "Inherit the Wind," written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee. The prosecuting attorney was a representation of William Jennings Bryan during the Scopes Trial, the "monkey trial." The defense attorney was Clarence Darrow. John Thomas Scopes was only a willing pawn in the game. The true defendants were McCarthyism, free speech, science, and a form of evangelical Christian populism that has become as extinct as any dinosaur.
A few months ago, I wrote of the day I played hooky and hid in the woods reading "USA," by John Dos Passos. On that day, William Jennings Bryan popped into my life again. In "USA," I read the text of Bryan's Cross of Gold speech. Its rhythms stuck, its central idea was imprinted on my adolescent mind - "the farmer who goes forth in the morning and toils all day … and who by the application of brain and muscle to the natural resources of the country creates wealth, is as much a businessman as the man who goes upon the board of trade and bets upon the price of grain; the miners who go down a thousand feet into the earth, … and bring forth from their hiding places the precious metals to be poured into the channels of trade are as much business men as the few financial magnates who, in a back room, corner the money of the world …"
Bryan ran for president three times and briefly served as Secretary of State in Woodrow Wilson's Cabinet, resigning because he saw World War 1 as a business proposition, as did Jane Adams, Amos Pinchot, Robert La Follette, and Henry Ford. By the time of the Scopes Trial, his health was failing, primarily due to unchecked diabetes.
John Scopes, who had been hired primarily to coach football, violated the Tennessee state law against the teaching of evolution unwittingly, while substituting for the regular biology teacher. His trial drew 100 reporters and a national radio audience. The ACLU, only six years in existence, funded the defense to support free speech, not to discredit Christianity. H.L. Mencken delighted his readers with tales of Bryan and his "peculiar imbecilities" and "theologic(sic) bilge." Clarence Darrow labeled Bryan "the idol of all Morondom."
During the trial, Darrow became the Grand Inquisitor, grilling Bryan on fine points of scripture. Bryan, being more of a Christian romantic than a theological logician, performed poorly. The trial ended abruptly when Darrow asked the judge to instruct the jury to render a guilty verdict, eliminating the need for Bryan's closing arguments.
Perhaps Bryan would have argued, as he had before, that natural selection "substitutes the law of force for the law of love." In fact, the textbook Scopes stumbled upon, "A Civic Biology," suggests that impoverished families, ignorant and immoral, "are true parasites … if such people were lower animals, we would probably kill them off to prevent them from spreading."
As Bryan had also said, "Science is a magnificent material force, but it is not a teacher of morals. It can perfect machinery, but it adds no moral restraints to protect society from the misuse of the machine," sentiments later echoed by Eisenhower and Oppenhiemer.
William Jennings Bryan died peacefully in his sleep, in Dayton, a few days after the trial.
Almost a hundred years later, we still look through a glass darkly. There has been no blinder faith than ours in science. We believe the Cold War is over because we have grown accustomed to it. The fruit of our logic has corrupted the Earth's climate. Populism has come to mean merely popularity, not the unceasing advocacy for the common man practiced by Bryan. We believe the health of Wall Street reflects the health of our democracy.
Proverbs 11:29 reads, "He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart."
William Jennings Bryan would not want us to serve him. He would only hope to be heard.
(Some of the factual material and much of the inspiration for the above was drawn from "A Godly Hero: The Life of William Jennings Bryan," by Michael Kazin.)
