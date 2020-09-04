This quiz will be very simple to many people, especially school kids.
But it seems like sometimes we forget basic facts about nature and our environment and get too wrapped up making the “facts” fit our own agenda.
So I made up this small “quiz,” just to remind us all what we already know about the environment. A complete answer to each question would take a whole article by itself, but I hope even these gross simplifications can be useful in establishing some baseline facts.
1. The environment is:
a. Everything surrounding us, natural and human-made, which make life possible;
b. Living organisms and non-living things such as air, water and minerals;
c. Absolutely necessary for humans;
d. All of the above
2. Living Organisms:
a. Can take in nutrients and excrete toxins;
b. Can grow, sense changes in the environment and adapt;
c. Can reproduce;
d. All of the above
3. All living things need:
a. Shelter;
b. Food and water;
c. Some kind of air to breathe;
d. All of the above
4. Earth can support life as we know it because it has:
a. Livable temperature;
b. Food and water;
c. Air to breathe;
d. All of the above
5. Anybody can be an internet scientist, but a true scientist is someone who:
a. Is passionately curious to know the truth about why and how things function;
b. Has an open mind to study things freely and accept proven, sometimes unexpected, changes to our knowledge;
c. Is disciplined enough to carry out scientific investigations without bending facts to fit a hoped-for result;
d. All of the above
6. When I think about our environment, I feel:
a. Grateful to be living in East Tennessee where every day the miracle of nature is just outside my door;
b. Disappointed that humans are so stubborn in our waste of resources and pollution of the environment;
c. Hopeful that we will wake up before it is too late and start doing whatever is necessary to protect our Mother Earth;
d. All of the above
It will probably not surprise you to discover that the answer to questions 1-5 is “d:” All of the above. The answer to number 6 of course is personal, but for me the answer is “d:” Grateful, disappointed and hopeful.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
