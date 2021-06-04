I had a colleague in Kenya who had an enviable collection of African art and curiosities, from a life-sized, primitive wooden rhino, to beautifully hand-woven baskets, to a giraffe vertebra.
It was this last item that really caught my eye … I wanted a giraffe bone of my own! So, while I was on safari in Kenya, I kept a lookout for a harvestable skeleton. On our last day, just as we left the Masai Mara Game Reserve, we spied circling vultures which led us to our goal: a not-too-stinky, well-picked-over giraffe carcass, not too far from the road.
The meat was gone and the bones were relatively clean: in other words, perfect! So, we hopped out of the truck and started hunting for vertebrae.
Giraffe, like most mammals, have seven vertebrae in their necks. The difference between a giraffe neck and a mouse neck is the length, not the number, of the vertebrae. Each vertebra in a giraffe’s neck is about 11 inches long!
Meanwhile, back in Kenya, we were looking under bushes trying to find some bones. The skeleton had been partially dismantled, so we had to search further from the road before we found some.
At last, we collected three vertebrae! The skull was tempting too, but it was enormous, so we left it. At some point, a light went off in our brains and we started wondering about the size of a carnivore strong enough to drag a giraffe into the bushes and whether it (they?) was still hanging around.
It’s a creepy feeling to realize how far you have wandered from the truck and safety. It is at times like this that you begin to think about food chains and your place in the hierarchy.
Every living thing depends on other living things to survive. The food chain, or web, shows the relationship between organisms. A simple example would be: a plant grows, an insect that eats the plant, a rodent that eats the insect, a larger animal eats the smaller one, and the decomposers turn dead plants and animals back into soil to feed the plant.
Everyone is predator and everyone is prey.
It reminds me of that children’s song about the old lady who swallowed a fly, then she swallowed a spider to eat the fly, a bird to eat the spider, a cat to eat the bird, etc.
As long as the food chain is functioning, everything works well. But if any part of the web gets disrupted it can affect all the other organisms.
Look at the case of coyotes and wolves. They are important to the ecosystem because they eat small wild animals. Animals such as rabbits and rats can become dangerously overpopulated without predators.
Unfortunately, sometimes wild carnivores eat domestic animals such as sheep, cattle and pets. That is what happened and that is why several states started paying a bounty on coyote and wolf skins, without limit. Wolves were essentially wiped out from most of their native habitat. Coyotes fared better.
Since both species come out at night, it was easier to put out poisoned meat than to shoot them. You can guess what happened. Carnivores would eat the poisoned meat and die.
Then scavengers, such as condors or bobcats, would eat the poisoned carcasses and they would also die. The rodents that had been controlled by coyotes were free to reproduce without any check on their numbers.
As they became overpopulated, the vegetation that they consumed became scarce. Grazing deer, sheep and cattle couldn’t find enough pasture. The balance of nature started tipping.
Farmers began poisoning jackrabbits. Condors almost went extinct, partly due to ingesting toxic carcasses.
Last night I woke up hearing someone moving silverware around in the sink. It was a mouse. We played a quick game of pickle as the mouse darted back and forth, looking for an escape.
It finally got behind the refrigerator so I went back to bed. Today, the dilemma. It was really adorable. It had big round eyes and a shiny coat.
We made eye contact. We had “a moment.” But it needs to go. Putting out poison might be quite detrimental to the neighborhood.
Suppose somebody’s pet ate the toxic mouse and got sick or died? Those sticky traps are horribly inhumane and waking up to the sound of a traditional trap snapping would be too gruesome. I bought a live trap (humane and safe for the environment) hoping if I catch and release a mouse, its new home in the wild will be as pleasant as my house was.
People unthinkingly use chemicals on any “pest” around their property: poison for weeds, poison for insects, poison for rodents. But all these chemicals have adverse effects up and down the food chain, often with unexpected impacts.
Most pesticides are not very specific, so you may be trying to kill fire ants but inadvertently kill honey bees.
When the cicadas come out, please don’t poison them. In the first place, they are only above ground for a few weeks: it isn’t much to ask that you let nature run its course.
For another thing, cicadas are apparently quite tasty: other insects, birds, frogs, fish, cats, dogs and even humans will all partake. If you poison cicadas, you also risk poisoning those other species … and whatever feeds on them.
As I sit here, I am admiring my giraffe vertebra. It really is quite wonderful. And I am thinking how lucky I was that day not to have become somebody’s dinner.
I’m thinking how lucky humans generally are in terms of our place in the food chain. For the most part we control our own environment and have influence over the fates of other organisms.
It is a serious responsibility and we cannot afford to make selfish mistakes. We are part of the ecosystem and, like it or not, we are in it for the long haul.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.