Recent newspaper articles reported on a proposal to create Amtrak passenger train service to link Nashville to Atlanta via Chattanooga.
It’s an idea that has popped up every few years, but it’s never gained much momentum. Until now. The announcement that expanding Amtrak is part of President Biden’s infrastructure plan has given the idea new life.
The article cited a number of benefits that could result from Amtrak service between Nashville and Atlanta, not the least of which is alleviating traffic congestion on I-75 and I-24. It also mentioned a downside, which is the prohibitive cost to build infrastructure along the way.
The article did not mention the challenge of intermodal connections, which is considerable. “Intermodal connections” is a fancy way of saying “how we get from the highway to the train.”
If you are driving into Nashville from an outlying area to catch a train, Lord have mercy on you.
What interests me at the moment is not who is discussing expanded Amtrak service but who is not. The old L&N rail line (now owned by CSX) from Cincinnati to Atlanta via Lexington, Knoxville, Etowah and Cartersville should not be ignored.
If linking urban populations to Atlanta is one objective, then the Cincinnati to Atlanta route is a valid consideration. The population of Nashville is 1,249,000, but Cincinnati, with 1,746,000 people, is larger.
Chattanooga’s population is 179,000 but Knoxville has 186,173 people living there. Lexington’s population is 320,601.
It’s also worth noting that the Cincinnati-Atlanta route passes through small Appalachia communities in Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia that might benefit from new investment.
Now, before you flog me with a vintage “Western & Atlantic Railroad Timetable,” I am not suggesting the Nashville route be scrapped. I am suggesting the old L&N Cincinnati to Atlanta route via Knoxville be considered as well.
As I started thinking about this, I wondered how Amtrak stations might be located on the Cincinnati-Atlanta route through Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia, so I took a look at the existing Amtrak route through the section of Virginia that I am familiar with.
The Amtrak station at Clifton Forge, Va. is located where the old C&O passenger station once sat. The splendid Victorian station where my grandmother worked was torn down in the 1970s (much to the community’s regret today) but the Amtrak boarding area there works well.
The population of Clifton Forge is 3,581. Etowah, with a population of 3,534, still has its depot, not to a mention a rail yard and ample parking. I can’t imagine that a war pension would be needed to get Etowah ready to host Amtrak passengers.
The next Amtrak station north of Clifton Forge is located at Staunton, Va. With a population of 25,672, Staunton is similar in size to Cartersville, Ga. with its 20,879 residents.
Cartersville is located where the rail line from Etowah joins the line coming from Chattanooga. A restored antebellum depot there is currently used as a visitor center. It shouldn’t be hard to add passenger amenities.
Chatsworth, Ga. is located about halfway between Etowah and Cartersville. The old L&N Depot at Chatsworth has been restored and currently houses a museum.
The building was moved back from the track, but it could easily serve as a point of departure. I spoke with Ted Yarbrough before writing this. He volunteers at the museum.
Ted said a covered awning could be built between the depot and track to serve passengers.
There are restored depots all along the Cincinnati-Atlanta route. Berea, Ky. has one that currently serves as a visitor center.
Before writing this, I spoke with a visitor center staff person in Berea. She said the depot only sits about 30 feet from the track.
If economic stimulus is part of the rationale, then you have to look at where the greatest economic impact might occur, not to mention the return on investment. I think eastern Kentucky and East Tennessee can make that argument.
I wonder if the Cincinnati-Atlanta route might be cheaper per mile to develop? I have no way of knowing the answer, but the question would make for an interesting study.
Now, before you decide I’ve gone completely daft, wait before sending the authorities to my house with a net. I understand developing passenger rail service through here would be a tall order. Nevertheless, it doesn’t hurt to imagine it.
After all, it’s doubtful that people alive in 1900 fully grasped how the automobile would shape the landscape, economy, culture and entire way of life in America within a scant 50 years. The same thing happened in the last 50 years with the invention of computers, smart phones, the internet and social media.
The truth is, those progressive changes also brought unintended consequences that we are now grappling with. Moving folks from place to place on increasingly congested highways is one example.
I understand the 20th century developments I just cited were innovations – something new. And I realize rail travel is not new.
But that doesn’t mean it can’t be one option to improve our lives in the 21st century, maybe even alleviate some of the unintended consequences we have begun to notice.
The thing is, we have to imagine it.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
