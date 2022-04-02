If you want to know someone’s gender, I offer what I (only somewhat jokingly) consider The Ultimate Test: Put the subject in a room with a woman correctly using a hammer and a man correctly doing laundry. Wait to see which worker the subject is compelled to correct. That will tell you with unfailing accuracy if they are male or female.
Our senator, Marsha Blackburn, often embarrasses me with her obvious ignorance and prejudiced displayed for all the world to see, and this week she did not disappoint. Instead of asking the Supreme Court nominee questions about, well, law, the Honorable Senator asked her, repeatedly, to give her the definition of a woman. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wisely side-stepped that hornet’s nest and replied that Blackburn should get an expert on biology to answer the question.
That got me thinking about how I would define a woman, and I find that it is a lot less straight forward than Blackburn would have us believe.
I suspect that Blackburn was looking for an anatomical definition: Men have these bits and pieces, women have those. I don’t think she was interested in hearing about the heart and soul and experience of being a woman; those issues just complicate whatever point she would have made next.
OK then, let’s look at the biology. We all learned in science class that males have XY chromosomes, and females have XX. Simple right? Not exactly. Because it turns out that the Y chromosome is not really what makes boys into men. Instead, it is the SRY gene that usually, but not always, attaches to the Y chromosome which makes fetuses develop with male anatomy and gives men the ability to produce testosterone. But sometimes the SRY ends up on the X chromosome during meiosis (when the cell divides). In that case, a person with XY chromosomes could end up looking physically like a female, and a person with XX might appear to be male. There are also people with extra chromosomes: XXY, XXX, XXYY which can affect their development. It often isn’t until puberty, when a child fails to develop as expected, that these conditions are even suspected.
When babies are born, their gender is sometimes ambiguous: The traditional first look to determine their sex discovers more questions than answers. Before hospitals were able to test hormones and chromosomes of newborns, the doctor, or sometimes the doctor with the parents, did their best to assign the sex of the baby, often using plastic surgery to support their decision.
Imagine if you had been that baby, and the doctor made the wrong choice?
Often sexual ambiguity is never detected, so making estimates of how many people are truly “intersex” is very difficult. One scientist who used a very broad definition of intersex estimated that 17 out of every 1,000 babies were not strictly male or female. Others, using more conservative estimates still reckon there are at least 50,000 Americans living on the spectrum between completely male and female.
I know a young trans girl. When her parents registered her as a girl for kindergarten, I asked, as you might ask, if she is really old enough to make such a lifelong decision. But then I thought back to when I was five years old. I wanted desperately to be a boy because I saw boys as having all the advantages. But I was never in any doubt that I was a girl. At the age of five, children know with a certainty whether they are boys or girls, and this girl is no different.
She is not choosing to be a girl: In her heart and soul she knows she is one. The only choice for her is whether she would be better off pretending to be a boy. What she may be too young to judge is whether staying true to herself is worth the degree of hatred, discrimination and mortification that she may have to endure.
So many positive stereotypes about women have nothing to do with our physical bodies: Mother bears, Mother Nature, Earth Mother, Peace Keeper, Problem Solver, the glue that holds our families and societies together. Even the bad stereotypes (gossipy, nagging, shopaholic, Soccer Mom) do not depend on our anatomy. So how have we let our anatomical differences become so important in defining us?
I wish lawmakers like Marsha Blackburn would stop trying to define women and concentrate on trying to help women. They could try to think outside the box. There should be a way to encourage everyone to reach their full potential without unfairly limiting someone else’s chances to do the same.
If we can start accepting that sexes cannot be neatly divided into two choices, maybe our solutions can be non-binary as well. Instead of looking at how we can limit people because of their gender, I wish we could look for ways to allow everyone to participate to the best of their abilities, in a fair and just way.
Kathryn Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
