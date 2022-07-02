Have you been reading? In the first part of this article, we considered the thirst for knowledge and the reading that inspired our founding fathers.
As I reflect on the theories of the ideological fathers that inform the learning of generations: Hobbs, Rousseau, Locke, Plato and numerous others, my curiosity is piqued about how our contemporaries view the idea of independence. The very freedoms we celebrate today were built from ideas recorded hundreds of years before our founding fathers were even born. Some of these ideas were quite controversial — and perhaps are still to this day. It was these thinkers who argued that some rights are bestowed upon us simply by birth.
“Independence” certainly carries enumerable connotations and emotions that have varied greatly throughout generations of Americans. Some of us associate independence with the celebration of freedom adorning the sky each July 4th through displays of patriotism in red, white, and blue, gazing in wonder at bright explosions in the sky. Others among us celebrate independence remembering General Order No. 3, which freed the final enslaved Black Americans in Galveston Texas, 89 years after our nation’s first observance of Independence Day. Some of us struggle with the notion of independence as we encounter forces beyond our control and grapple with the effect those forces have on our day-to-day life.
How our ancestors thought of independence — not unlike us contemporaries — was largely dependent upon their birth.
As we study American success stories throughout the centuries, there are common themes. We read of hard work, of education, some luck, and, yes, of independence.
If independence is a common, and perhaps necessary, element of success, it causes me to wonder how we as a people are using our freedoms.
The question that constantly burns in my heart comes from that last line of one of those ancient texts, the Athenian Oathe, in my own paraphrase: How can I contribute today to make things better for those who will inherit this tremendous gift and duty of independence?
As generations of Americans have come and gone with the right of identifying as free, independent people — our heroes’ focus on this question is what compels our collective success.
For Athenians today, our calling, together, as a community, has been to rebuild our city for the next generation. Although this calling has not been in unison with all voices resounding, many of us are toiling and rolling with the punches to make our community better for our heirs. It is hard to look around this community and not see evidence of the people who work to make the Friendly City special, who take pride in improving their town.
As we celebrate 246 years of our young nation and 200 years in our young city, I fervently hope you are reading, preparing, volunteering, sharing, caring, growing, learning, building, investing; I hope you are doing all that is in your ability to raise up our children with knowledge and compassion.
Make a note to read and reflect regularly. Engage in seeing things from another’s perspective. Let us appreciate each other.
Friends, just the same as it was with our founding fathers, still today in our land of the free and home of the brave that through knowledge and collaboration we gain the fruits of our independence.
Have a fun and safe Independence Day in the Friendly City!
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens.
