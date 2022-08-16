As soon as I entered my first-grade classroom at Andrew Johnson Elementary School, I became a misfit. At the dinner table that evening, my parents lovingly assured me I had no reason to feel that way. However, as a misfit of any age will affirm, if you think you are a misfit, you are a misfit. No one can talk you out of it.
I was the only kid in the class who had not gone to kindergarten.
While my peers were cutting out shapes with dull scissors and learning how to work well with others, or at least to keep their mouths shut and their hands to themselves, I wandered the silent 1400 block of Warpath Drive and the woods behind it.
My only companions were the well-mannered pack of neighborhood mongrels, whose only breach of canine etiquette was pooping anywhere they wanted to, an act that didn’t raise the controversy it would today.
In Ms. McConnell’s classroom, everybody knew everybody except for me, who knew only John Ownby, my neighbor from across the street. I rushed to a desk beside his when Ms. McConnell said we could sit wherever we wanted as long as we behaved ourselves.
That worked for a while, but eventually Ms. McConnell separated us, referring to us as “giggleboxes” who blunted the academic zeal of our classmates. When she pointed to an empty desk on the opposite side of the classroom, I threw my head back and howled like an injured calf.
When we went outside for recess that afternoon, my brief career as a victim of bullies began.
Crying wasn’t my only weakness. When we played kickball, I took it far too seriously. When winning, I engaged in excessive celebrations, and, if losing, questioned the decisions of the umpire (Ms. McConnell) and protested all the unwritten rules and edicts of elementary school kickball. I walked with my toes pointing outward and could not or would not lie still on my mat during nap time, occasionally resulting in that popular period of inactivity being curtailed for the entire class. Being bullied back then was probably mild by today’s
standards.
I was tripped in the hallway and given unsolicited “haircuts” on the playground. Every morning upon waking, I dreaded going to school.
Lynn Laster changed all that. He was a poor kid from Highland Park whose clothes were patched and who, because of the patches, reminded me of Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz” — an aggressive scarecrow on the older end of the first grade spectrum. I took my lunch to school every day, being too picky to survive on the cafeteria fare.
Invariably, I had a peanut butter and banana sandwich supplemented by a piece of fruit and three pennies for a half-pint of milk. One day, Lynn said if I gave him the fruit, he’d keep other kids from “messin’” with me.
One or two examples were made.
The effect was immediate. By the end of the year, Lynn had forgotten about the fruit, and the bullies had forgotten about me.
I work with a group seeking common ground among parents, teachers, administrators, and the public schools.
Recently, a few of us went to a food bank in Niota to engage in conversations with folks in the long line of vehicles snaking in and out of the parking lot.
I was surprised at the willingness of people to engage in conversations about education with a stranger.
I didn’t have to pull any teeth — they seemed to have been waiting for someone to listen to them. Most of the comments were positive, especially about the teachers and administrators at the Niota school.
By a wide margin, the most frequently expressed concern was bullying. None of these parents singled out anyone for blame. None of them had a ready solution. Their stories about their children took me back to the first grade, before Lynn Laster came along.
When I was teaching, I told myself nobody was going to be bullied in my classroom or anywhere in my section of the hallways during the class change.
Conversations I’ve had over the years with former students (the oldest being about 45 now) show that I was delusional. I don’t know what I could have done differently. I could only be in one place at a time. The only suggestion I have today is for all of us to talk to one another about what is a very real problem and to emphasize our similarities, not our differences.
Oh, yeah, I forgot some-thing. When I was in junior high, there was this kid who had a precociously baritone voice, who never made anything but as, and who had a bizarre fear of cigarettes, even unlit ones. Bullies would pilfer cigarettes from their parents and follow him into the bathroom waving them and trying to stick them in his pockets.
I was one of those bullies. I had not thought about that for years until I wrote this. Before we find a way to minimize bullying, we must understand why it happens. I don’t have any easy answers for that, either, just an enduring sense of shame.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
