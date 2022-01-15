OK college football fanatics, this one’s for you.
Now that the season has ended with the Georgia Bulldogs grabbing a huge payback over the Alabama Crimson Tide, we can move on to the more important things in life — the salaries of head coaches.
Let me refresh your memories. Last year about this time, I wrote a column about a scale I had devised to help define salaries in a simpler way. The Griffith Annual Gross Menial Earnings report — otherwise known as GAGME, has been an invaluable tool for athletic directors and recruitment committees this past fall.
I expect my compensation to rise significantly in a few weeks.
I am sure you have seen some of the coaching carousel results from the last two months. There were 28 coaching changes in the FCS realm, including Duke letting our old UT buddy David Cutcliffe take a walk.
Florida wised up and booted Dan Mullen, bringing in Billy Napier, a success story at Louisiana.
Ed Orgeron got a mutual separation agreement to go to Disney World and Brian Kelly of Notre Dame joined the SEC ranks at LSU. And, Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners traveled westward to begin his high cost reign at USC.
I continue to be amazed — no, flabbergasted — at how much money coaches, especially football ones, earn. Or should I say “rake in,” because for the life of me, I can’t say they truly earn their keep.
Especially with 10 or more “assistant” coaches, who, by the way, cash in their own chips in the half to one or more million dollars per year range themselves.
Let’s stroll through the top 10 highest salary coaches just for fun.
Sliding in at number 10 (for now) is newly crowned king of the hill, Kirby Smart, at $7.1 million. None of us expect him to remain there long and he might pass his mentor, Nick Saban, before another full moon occurs.
Number nine hurts me deeply to list — the infamous Lane Kiffin, who has moved around the carousel more often than one can count on two hands. He had the best Rebel record ever — really? For that he picked up a nice $7.25 million. Enough said.
Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M hauled in $7.5 million and didn’t even get to finish out with a bowl game.
Mario Cristobal decided to move from rainy Oregon to sunny Miami for a mere $8 million, which should cover his suntan lotion for 100 or so years.
Dabo Swinney — is it “daybo” or “dabbo?” — did all right in a terrible Clemson year, scratching out $8.3 million. Poor fellow.
Wonder what the Tiger establishment would have paid him if he’d won something.
David Shaw — no I never heard of him — at Stanford did quite well with an $8.925 million payday. And that doesn’t include academic bonuses.
Mel Tucker at Michigan State pulled down $9.5 million, over twice what Jim Harbaugh at Michigan did. I hope Jim will confer with the power folks since he made it to the playoffs.
Brian Kelly, leaving Touchdown Jesus territory for Cajun land, is starting at $9.5 million. Who knows where that will go if the Tigers actually start winning again. Somehow, a 6-7 record doesn’t cut it.
The ever present, 70 year old Nick Saban, with all the bonus money, has topped the list again at $9.753 million. It is hard to argue with his success and even the occasional nice guy image. But, at $696,429 per game (14 games) don’t you feel it is a bit much?
There may be a new kid on the top of the heap — Lincoln Riley. He hasn’t finalized the details on his USC salary, unless I’ve missed it.
At this writing, the estimate is a $10 million package. With a 3-6 Pac-12 season and an overall 4-8 record, I am still in a quandary as to how anyone in a sane state of mind can offer someone that amount of money just to right a sinking ship.
Of course that is why I am a columnist and not a football guru.
Enough about the coaches already. Instead of including athletic director salaries this year, I thought I would highlight sportscasters’ incomes.
I have never paid much attention to their earnings or, quite frankly, even who some of the lesser knowns are. But, I did learn the gift of knowledge and gab, and an on-air nice appearance can pay off handsomely.
In the “minor league” of salary earners, and many of these are just as competent as the big folks, are Molly Qerim, the host of First Take on ESPN, who comes in at $500,000 per year. One of my favorites, Holly Rowe, who does multiple sports, especially women’s basketball, only earns $800,000.
She is clearly worth more than that.
Most of you know Erin Andrews, who is all over ESPN with her winning demeanor.
She cashes in $2 million each year, but I thought it would be higher.
Samantha Ponder is the host of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and does a great job. She receives a very sweet $4.9 million for her work.
I must admit I have never listened to Mike and Mike, but maybe I should sometime. Mike Golic picks up a tidy $6 million annually and his former partner Mike Greenberg, who now hosts Get Up, equals the $6 million.
Other $6 million talkers include Al Michaels, the longtime TV commentator on different networks; Skip Bayless at Fox Sports; Colin Cowherd, also at Fox; Michael Wilbon, ESPN, a former reporter at the Washington Post; and Joe Buck, the World Series expert who followed his father, Jack, into the big time.
Stephen A. Smith, an ESPN fixture, is currently at $10 million per annum. And, one of my favorite voices, recognizable by folks the world over, is Jim Nantz, who jumped to $10.5 million this past year.
The highest paid commentator, per Google research, is Tony Romo, who moved from QB to the NFL microphone as an analyst and has become Mr. Primetime CBS for pigskin popularity. He was given an early Christmas present of a $180 million, 10 year package for the 16 games he will do. All I can say again is “Really?”
There you have it friends. The good thing for me is I don’t have to report on the GAGME scale for another year.
I plan to polish my resume to send to ESPN for one of those low to medium salary jobs — say $500,000 to $800,000 — to work alongside Holly or Molly.
I think my career as the color commentator for Tennessee Wesleyan football years ago when I was known as “The Voice of the Bulldogs” should get me in easily enough.
Now, if you will excuse me I have to look up Holly’s number and get on this before somebody else beats me to it.
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.