“Dr. Rieux resolved to compile this chronicle … to state quite simply what we learn in a time of pestilence: that there are more things to admire in men than to despise.”
Albert Camus, “The Plague.”
Throughout the eighties, I was a worker (more specifically, a centrifuge technician) at a plasma center on Grand Avenue in Knoxville, between the interstate and Fort Sanders. A plasma center is not a blood bank. There is no donating going on, although we always referred to our customers as donors. Plasmapheresis is a simple and profitable procedure: 1. A pint of blood is drawn. 2. The blood bag is placed in a centrifuge and spun speedily until the red cells, being heavier, congregate at the bottom and the plasma, which is 90% water, is at the top. 3. The bag is placed in an extractor and the plasma squeezed into a plastic bottle. 4. The red cells are returned to the donor and the process is repeated. 5. The donor is given a check for $15. The plasma is frozen and eventually put to good and lucrative uses too numerous to catalogue in this space.
During the decade I was employed there, my fellow workers and I listened to a small radio with a tinny sound. The radio was never turned off. The channel was never changed.
I listened to rock and roll songs from 20 to 40 hours a week for 11 years. Out of boredom primarily, sooner or later we sang along with every one of them, whether we liked them or not.
Whenever I hear those songs today, they sound better than they did then. I remember those years at the plasma center as among the happiest of my life. I’m not sure I believed that at the time. I was young then and probably never gave it a thought.
In 1985, the first mass test for AIDS was developed. A mass test is cheap and errs on the side of safety, inevitably resulting in many false positives.
Donors who tested positive were referred to their primary care physicians for a more accurate and expensive screening. By that time, the number of AIDS cases was expanding exponentially. The method of transmission remained mysterious. The incubation period was rumored to be as long as 15 years. How did they know that already, we wondered.
Sometimes a blood bag burst in its centrifuge bucket. If it was busy (there were 96 beds in the center and it wasn’t unusual for all of them to be occupied), you’d grab two bags without looking closely, and a burst one could soak your arm from the wrist halfway to the elbow. We were cautioned to cover any cuts or sores. If we punctured a bag while it was in the extractor, the plasma could shoot up like a fountain and splatter on the ceiling, dripping down as we scattered.
We wondered whether our paychecks justified the risks we were taking, but I don’t remember anyone quitting. I suppose we all had faith in something, in God, in Fate, in our indestructible youth. Our managers rolled up their sleeves and worked with us when we were overwhelmed. We believed the company was doing its best to look out for us. Perhaps we were fools able to believe in anything we wanted.
We could talk to one another easily even when we were swamped. When AIDS became an integral component of the workplace atmosphere, our conversations became more personal and less flippant. We were united by our uncertainties.
One day you were sure you had become an AIDS “candidate,” in the perverse jargon of our trade. The next was like every other day and the one before it, when, to the young, death is an unsubstantiated rumor, something that happened to the grandparents we never met.
Months passed as it became apparent the disease wasn’t highly contagious.
There arose a stigma against the populations most likely to be infected. Having ourselves labored for a time beneath the specter of the disease, we felt an empathy for the “candidates” who became “victims,” an empathy many of us may not have felt if we hadn’t worked at the center. Of course, working under the threat of exposure led to some discord.
Some of us were more careful that others. The work got done faster if you weren’t too cautious. We had no media, social or mass, crying for division. We got through it together, and I find, looking back, much to admire about us and nothing to despise.
Today, the coronavirus is anything but novel. We rush to our poles with the rest of our tribes.
Everybody knows the vaccine is safe. Everybody knows the vaccine is worse than the disease. Everybody knows the pandemic is an exaggeration. Everybody will wear a mask for the rest of their lives. We are entertained by our divisions as we rush to see films drawn from comic books for children, where the line between good and evil is conveniently vivid, where empathy is weakness.
“The plague bacillus never dies or disappears … but can lay dormant for years … (until), for the bane and the enlightening of men, it rouses up its rats again and sends them forth to die in a happy city.”
Albert Camus, “The Plague,” 1948.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
