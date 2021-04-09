This week, April 4-10, is National Library Week, a celebration first sponsored in 1958 in conjunction with the American Library Association (ALA), which has been in existence since 1876.
According to their website, over 116,000 libraries of various types serve the American public. These consist of public libraries, academic, school and government-run facilities. Currently, over 9,000 public libraries provide all types of assistance including book lending, sales, loans on anything from bicycles to beehives and computer access.
Around 730 million volumes reside on the various library shelves around the nation and, though there has been some decline in library usage in recent years, it appears there is a small resurgence brewing in the beginning quarter of 2021.
The theme of this year’s library week is “Welcome to Your Library,” which seems fitting after the year we have just endured. Our E.G. Fisher Library is opening up with some extended hours and we couldn’t be happier.
According to the ALA, some 62% of adults in the US have a library card and check out an average of six books per year. Spending on libraries per capita is about $25 annually. Each of us makes a little over 10 trips to our local libraries yearly.
Our six and eight year old granddaughters were visiting recently and we started talking about books they enjoy. The eldest thoroughly delights in “Junie B. Jones,” while the youngest has become somewhat of a “Ramona” fan.
When my wife told them she really liked both series of books, the youngest looked at her with total surprise and said with a puzzled look on her face, “You know Ramona?” What I would have given for a video for the memory album.
We then started playing a short “What if” game, consisting of renaming book titles, that I thought was quite fun, even if they didn’t after a few minutes. For example — instead of Junie B. Jones, what if it had been July B. Jones? Silly, I know, but how much of a difference it makes and would it have been as successful?
Some of the more obvious memorable classics just wouldn’t seem the same. See what you think about a few of these and add your own for fun.
• “Purple Eggs and Bacon” by Dr. Seuss
• “Goodnight Star” by Margaret Brown
• “The Terrycloth Rabbit” by Margery Bianco
• “The Very Hungry Butterfly” by Eric Carle
• “The Little Wagon that Could” by Watty Piper
• “Brown Wolf, Brown Wolf, What Do You See” by Eric Carle
• “Where the Sissy Things Are” by Maurice Sendak
• “The Puppy in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss
• “Wilbur’s Web” by E.B. White
• “Charlene and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl
• The entire Larry Potter series by J.K. Rowling
• “The Chronicles of Hermoinia” by C.S. Lewis
• “The Pitcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger
I, and I’m sure you, are most grateful that I had nothing to do with any of these books’ titles.
I do hope you will support your local libraries by visiting soon. Thank the employees and the directors for their dedication and hard work. Think about volunteering your time or joining the Friends of the Library, or even giving a donation to help them purchase new books.
While I do occasionally read our Kindle, I know it will never replace the sensations a book can provide. The feel of a book, the smell of the pages, the anticipation of turning a page, marking your place in a book with a special bookmark from a friend or family member, and the reflection at the end of a good book that you have just taken a journey that has hopefully raised your spirit and satisfied your soul.
Until next time: “If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book.” — J.K. Rowling
“Books are a uniquely portable magic.” — Stephen King
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
