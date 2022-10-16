Imagine you are eight years old. You're a boy. Or a girl. You're sitting at your desk with a bunch of circular bubbles before you. You have two brand-new #2 pencils sharpened to vicious points, but one of them has already broken, splitting and smearing across the paper beginning with the fifth bubble.
Teacher has been different this month, her smile has disappeared, his patience worn thin. Even outdoors at recess below a fresh spring sky, you can tell their thoughts are still in the classroom, back there with the bubbles and the pencils sharp like weapons.
Last night your parents had a big fight, you heard a glass break, you didn't sleep much. Yesterday, stumbling around in the oily garage, you came across the brilliant red bicycle your folks had hidden there, awaiting your birthday, the start of Spring Break, the long rides. You can't think of anything else. You slept alone in the silent house last night, your mom working graveyard, no one to watch you.
There are two teachers, two classes in the room. The teachers look at their watches and measure the shrinking minutes, scratching out decreasing digits on the chalkboard. Erase all stray marks, they demand. You already have some, only seven bubbles in. You cannot imagine why this day, this hour, is any more glorious, any more tragic, any more tedious, than all the other days and hours.
I went to school for 43 years. I hated it sometimes. I don't know if I ever loved it. What I always loved was the reading, the unending discovery that fiction is far truer than facts.
This morning I was reading one of my favorite novels. When duty forced me from it, I felt again like the kid I was when I went to a matinee showing of "Swiss Family Robinson" and emerged, eyes blinking back the summer shine of afternoon, amazed to find the world outside so much like I remembered. The measure of an education is not how much you know. Its measure is your ability to find out what you need to know.
Kindergarten - Dad didn't believe in it. So I wandered an empty neighborhood in the company of dogs.
First grade - I was scared to death, the youngest in my class. My mother waited with me at the bus stop to be sure I got on. Ms. McConnell looked out for me. She made it all safe. After we spread out our mats for the afternoon nap, I lay staring at the ceiling. I'm not sure I ever blinked.
Fourth grade - Ms. Edmondson took us outside to a square of sidewalks. Two kids lined up to sprint the square in opposite directions. You couldn't tell if you were winning or losing until you passed the other kid and knew where you both were on the square. Geometry. I found out I was fastest in the class.
Fifth grade - Ms. Walsh made me stay in the classroom during recess. There was a clock behind us in the room. By lunchtime I couldn't keep from swiveling around to look at it. Since you like to look at it so much, Ms.Walsh said, you can look at it during recess, too. You'd better be looking at it when I come back. When she did, I was. You are wasting your potential, Ms. Walsh said, one day you will look up and it'll be gone.
Seventh grade - Every morning I awake in dull dread of all the hours before me. School is impersonal. There is no Ms. McConnell at Ross N. Robinson Junior High School. One day Ms. McKee takes us outside for a short break. Someone locks the outside door to the classroom. Ms. McKee tells me to go around and see if the inside door is unlocked. It is and I go back and tell her so. Her face gets red. When we're back in the room, she takes me out into the hall. Her palms are pressed flat against the wall, my ears just between them. You were supposed to go and let us in, not come back around, Ms. McKee said. I could feel her breath. You've got a good brain, when are you going to start using it?
I never had a teacher I didn't like. I never doubted that they all cared for me. It was school I hated.
I'll leave myself in the seventh grade for now, with just one final note. I went to the University of Tennessee for 15 years, and you will never hear me say a bad word about it.
Teaching and learning are arts, not sciences. What is most important in a child's development cannot be so easily measured. As Bill Martin told me hundreds of times, only so many plays fit into the playbook. If you put a new one in, you gotta take an old one out. This glorification of standardized testing is the new play. It's a big one, too, so you gotta take a bunch of old ones out. I don't remember much of what Ms. McConnell, Ms. McKee, Ms. Edmundson, or Ms. Walsh taught me. What I will never forget is that they expected more from me than I expected from myself, and, other than my parents, that they were the first adults who saw something of value in me. They had time for me. Not bubbles.
The boy has been pressing too hard, and now the second pencil has broken. There are five empty bubbles left, representing miles and miles of percentile rankings. He's got a crush on the red-haired girl in the row beside him. He can't wait to go home and play baseball. The sun is out, and the days are getting longer. By the time he sharpens a pencil, the testing time will have elapsed. So he just sits there. What difference could five blank bubbles make?
A lot of difference. Let's hope the boy has five bubbles to spare. If he doesn't, a year from now he may be sitting in this same desk, an ancient nine-year-old in a roomful of eight-year-olds he doesn't know, feeling stupid, angry, and alone.
