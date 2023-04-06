Ahhh, spring is finally here: The daffodils have come and gone in our yard, the dogwoods are blooming, the temperature is rising and I have started my annual diet and exercise program. It is a time of beauty and rebirth. It is a time for reminiscing about the past and planning for the future. A time when we begin to philosophize and ponder the big unfathomable questions of humanity: What is the meaning of life? Why do birds migrate? Is there life after death? Can love last forever? And, what in the heck is a Grand Jury?
Is it just me, or does it seem like prosecutors intentionally wait until everyone is feeling happy and relaxed before they hit us with the newest headline. In spite of Finland joining NATO, a mass shooting in Nashville and selection of a new Athens city manager, the headlines all seem to be about former President Trump getting indicted by a Grand Jury in New York.
The intensity of emotions (both pro and con) that were unleashed at this announcement say to me that a lot of us do not exactly understand what just happened. I know I was confused, so I did some research. Here’s what I found out.
Most importantly (in case you don’t read any further), a Grand Jury does not decide if a person is guilty or innocent. A regular jury does that. A Grand Jury only decides if there is sufficient evidence for a case to go to trial. That’s it.
Now for some specifics.
For federal crimes, a Grand Jury made up of 16 to 23 members is required by law. For any indictment, at least 12 of the jurors have to vote “Yes, there is sufficient evidence to go to trial.” In the case of state laws, it depends on the state and the severity of the crime. Tennessee and New York both use Grand Juries to decide whether or not the District Attorney has a case. Only felonies require a Grand Jury in Tennessee. In other states, a judge or a panel of judges might decide whether to indict or not.
Grand Juries are selected from the same pool of citizens as a regular jury. The members have no special training and there are no special requirements, except that the jurors have to be available for a much longer length of time. Some Grand Juries meet daily for anywhere from a few months to 1 1/2 years. In smaller counties, they would only meet occasionally, as needed. In Tennessee, when a Grand Jury needs to be convened, the judge takes all the names of potential jurors in attendance that day and literally pulls 12 names from the hat in a completely random selection process.
Most cases that a Grand Jury will hear are fairly straight forward. All they are voting on is if there is sufficient evidence to create a reasonable doubt of the suspect’s guilt. A good prosecutor won’t bring a case before a Grand Jury without the evidence.
Using a backyard example: Your favorite cardinal is missing from the bird feeder and your cat is sitting underneath the feeder with red feathers in its mouth and that smug/guilty look like … well, like the cat who ate the canary. A Grand Jury might determine that there is sufficient evidence to indict the cat and hold a trial.
In a different case, your toddler is holding an empty water glass and playing with your new puppy next to a puddle on the kitchen floor. Who caused the puddle? In this situation, the Grand Jury might decide that there is insufficient evidence. The prosecutor can now either decide that no evidence exists and abandon the case or keep gathering evidence.
Grand Juries are very secretive. One reason is to protect the reputation of any suspect, based on the premise that they are innocent until proven otherwise. Just look at our local police log: Everyone who has been arrested is listed in the paper, by name. But do we ever see a list of those who were found not guilty? Not that I’ve noticed. Their reputation is shredded based on their arrest, not their guilt or innocence.
Another reason for secrecy is to protect the information that will be shown to the Grand Jury. If a person learns in advance that they are a suspect, they might attempt to flee or influence witnesses.
While a Grand Jury is hearing a case, only the prosecutors presenting the evidence, the court recorder, witnesses, the judge and a few others are allowed to be present. When the Grand Jury finally votes whether to indict, nobody else is allowed to be present, not even the District Attorney.
In the case this week, we don’t know how many charges the Attorney General of New York asked the Grand Jury to vote on; that’s a secret. All that we know for sure is that for 34 felony charges, at least 12 members of the Grand Jury determined that there was sufficient evidence to go to trial.
The Grand Jury has finished their work. The final verdict of Trump’s guilt or innocence is up to regular jurors who will listen to testimony from both sides. I don’t envy them. Whatever happens, someone will accuse them of political motives.
It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, and there is always a lot of fake news, especially with celebrities. It will be difficult, but I am going to try and keep an open mind. I just wish The Defendant didn’t always look so much like he just ate a canary!
