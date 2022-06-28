Today I wore a shirt: Blue with large pockets on the chest, a modern take on a cowboy-western style. As I put it on with a glance toward the mirror, I briefly caught my grandfather’s reflection.
This morning I chose that shirt because it reminds me of his style and it seemed a comforting garment for the day. This evening I brought home a couple newspapers to catch up on local news and opinions. This was also a comforting gesture in my grandfather’s image, as, throughout my childhood, I would find him each afternoon in his recliner thoroughly reading through a newspaper.
As a “geriatric millennial” I still hold deep value for local news delivered via crispy, finger-staining newspapers. Most of the news, I’m already aware of before the paper is out, but I still appreciate the perspective of professional journalists and I also enjoy reading the opinion and religious columns from friends and neighbors.
I learned, watching my grandfather thoughtfully pour over the daily news, how important it is to take a moment for yourself, to try and see things from someone else’s point of view. I’m still learning, too, from friends who articulate their thoughts and reflections in the pages of our local media.
The value I hold in print media is not merely about exposure to varying perspectives and opinion, it’s also a point of connection to fellow community members working to educate, uplift, and inspire their neighbors. I make sure to message a friend and fellow writer when something they published strikes my heart or brightens my day. They need to know they’ve reached someone, that what they took time to construct and record matters. As the husband to a literature teacher and son-in-law to a retired librarian with deep honor and respect for their work, and as father to two avid
readers, for me to attempt to express the importance of reading would result in gross understatement.
We’re familiar with the phrase “the older I get, the less I know.” Recently I was struck with a realization about the thirst for knowledge. First it hit me how much more I wish to know, then I began reflecting on the importance of our founding as a nation and as a community.
We celebrate 246 years as a nation this July 4th and 200 years as a city on Aug. 22. How important (and what a luxury and privilege) it was to be well read in those founding days. So comes the inspiration for this article: How much reading and reflecting did our founding fathers do and what was the impact on our nation’s founding?
No need to look it up, it’s obvious. They were afforded the ability to travel, to read, to share ideas, and to deeply challenge each other in appropriate environments. This curiosity, built on a foundation of ideological authors such as Hobbs, Rousseau, Locke — even that ancient Athenian Plato — led to the writing of our foundational documents. You can pluck the very language used by our founders from the authors that wrote a hundred or even thousands of years before America was even an idea. Our nation would likely not exist without the ideas shared by these authors of old. Without the written texts passed on for generations, we certainly could not be the bastion of diverse thought and expression of the freedoms we celebrate today. Knowledge gathered throughout the ages provides a foundation that we can share in and expand upon in modern times.
There is a Kenneth Blanchard quote I learned from a local hero, Dr. John Forgety, and often use myself, “none of us is as smart as all of us.”
To me, this quote speaks about the sharing of knowledge, of using the thoughts and experiences of others to improve and better inform — if not challenge — thereby strengthening our own ideas. Shareable and easily accessible knowledge gained throughout the ages, is a luxury no longer — it is a right and freedom for all modern Americans. Learning is a lifelong process, and the more I read, the more I want to know. I hope you keep reading and stay curious, my friends.
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.