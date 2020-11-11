We generally think of Nov. 11 as the day World War I ended, Armistice Day, which has become Veteran’s Day here in the United States.
The war ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The “Great War” was to be the “war to end all wars” and, of course, it wasn’t; it was less than 20 years later that World War II began.
The “war to end all wars” left millions dead and millions displaced across Europe and ushered in weaponry too lethal and horrible to contemplate. The Second World War, the direct descendant of the First, “improved” on war’s lethality, horror and the toll in human suffering.
When the Great War ended in 1918, the allied victors exacted vicious penalties so austere and humbling that Germany’s carcass was picked clean; the destitute German people starved, froze and seethed as the impossible reparations were paid to the allies.
Out of the ashes of a thoroughly defeated and humiliated Germany rose Hitler, the Nazis and World War II; the direct result and unintended consequence of the revenge of the victors and the armistice of November, 1918.
As the Second World War wound down, the Russians closed on Berlin from the east, having already conquered and occupied all of the Eastern European countries which would form the core of the new and improved United Soviet Socialist Republic.
World War II ended in 1945 and the Cold War immediately began. Millions in Eastern Europe lived in fear, poverty and the iron fist of Russian domination; three generations under the soviet yoke. It was to last for almost 50 years until it imploded in November, 1989.
Twenty eight years ago this week I accompanied a business associate to West Germany to evaluate some boat acquisitions at a lake outside Berlin. We heard rumors that something big was happening and the locals seemed excited, but pensive.
Rumors and whispers were a part of the German culture at that time but a new, subdued excitement was in the air. We had arrived on Nov. 8 and made our way back to Berlin on the 10th.
As we learned more we were caught up in anticipation of the momentous possibility that “the wall” was coming down – maybe. The infamous Berlin Wall, which was built in 1961 to prevent those trapped in East Germany from escaping to the west.
The wall with dogs and searchlights and barbed wire, trip wires, mine fields and guards with orders to shoot anyone who attempted to breach it. The wall that mocked both man and God; that wall.
The Russians and East Germans began building the Berlin Wall on Aug. 13, 1961 so East Germans could not escape from the merciless grip of the Soviet Union; not to keep people out, but to keep people in.
The destruction of the Berlin Wall and the beginning of the reunification of Germany started in the summer of 1989, when Hungary decided to take down its “Iron Curtain,” an electrified fence separating it from Austria, and open its borders, which created an exodus of thousands of East Europeans going through Hungary to Austria and freedom. It was the only way out.
Chinks appeared in the wall on Nov. 9 and people began streaming through the opened gates until it actually tumbled down on the 11th of November 1989 and with it the downfall of the Soviet Union.
Today, Russia’s new quest for domination and the resurrection of the tattered remnants of the old Soviet Union is in the air; at present just a chilling breeze that could be a harbinger of the cold, cruel winds of the bad old days.
So Nov. 11 is a day of historical significance indeed; Armistice Day on which the Great War, the “war to end all wars,” ended and the day the wall came down.
But Armistice Day, with its vainglorious hope of peace forever, became the precursor to World War II and then the long, bitter Cold War and the wall that symbolized it.
On Nov. 11, we pay homage not only to the veterans of the “war to end all wars,” but to all of our veterans who fought, who died and who continue the brave, selfless tradition of fighting all the wars since the “war to end all wars” ended. But didn’t.
Jock Davidson is an Athens resident who writes this column for The DPA. Contact him at jockdsmail@aol.com
