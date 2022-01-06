Happy New Year!
Did you make all your resolutions? What are your goals for this year?
Whether you made some or not, I’d like to challenge you to add one resolution: Make this year one of growth for your marriage.
Marriage isn’t easy, but a great marriage is achievable with intentionality and commitment. You can form and keep habits to help you strengthen your relationship and grow your marriage in this new year.
Here are six good habits to start for your marriage:
1) Be intentional about intimacy.
I get it. Life can be hectic. We all have those times when we let intimacy slip a little.
With intentionality, you can make intimacy a central part of marriage. But intimacy isn’t just sex. That’s part of it, but there is much more to it. There are actually six types of intimacy: intellectual, experiential, emotional, spiritual, physical and sexual. When you’re intentional about increasing intimacy in these areas, your marriage grows deeper.
2) Date regularly.
Regular date nights are crucial to a healthy marriage. There are numerous benefits to date nights as well. Here are some of them:
• Help couples connect
• Build resilience
• Increase happiness
Date nights don’t have to be expensive, either. You can get creative and go for a picnic, enjoy a park together or just grab a coffee or hot tea and chat.
Dates don’t have to be limited to the evening, so get creative with what works best for your schedules. If you don’t date regularly, start with once a month and increase frequency to fit your lifestyle.
Pull out those calendars and make sure you’re both aware of what each other has going on. Schedule your date nights so you don’t book something else over them.
3) Express appreciation for each other.
As we navigate the daily grind, it can be easy to take each other for granted. Expressing appreciation helps connect us and it starts with a simple “thank you.”
Science tells us the benefits are enormous. Helping our relationship thrive and making us physically healthier are just a couple of advantages. Make gratitude an everyday habit in your marriage.
4) Play together.
Remember how fun it was to date before you got married? If playing is no longer part of your relationship, it’s time to create a new habit.
Playing together can range from just being goofy to playing games together. My wife and I have always enjoyed a good Nerf battle.
5) Make time to talk.
Communication is essential in any relationship, but it’s at the core of a healthy marriage. We must make time to talk daily to strengthen our relationship. Setting aside at least five minutes per day to talk with your spouse can make you both feel more connected and understood.
This means sitting down face to face — no technology, no kids — just the two of you. According to Dr. John Gottman, “If you don’t work at communication, the relationship will deteriorate over time, just like a car that’s not taken care of will fall apart.”
6) Share your dreams and goals.
Remember when you were dating and you’d share your dreams? Well, don’t let that die! Our dreams change as we get older, and that’s OK, but keep sharing your dreams.
My wife and I started keeping a dream journal a couple of years ago. Nothing complicated — we just grabbed some notebooks. We started writing down places we wanted to go, things we wanted to accomplish and any other dreams we had.
Also share your career, health and financial goals — whatever they are. If you set goals for the new year, share those. Be each other’s accountability partner and cheerleader. Your marriage will thrive when you’re growing together.
Start this year off by forming habits to deepen your connection and strengthen your marriage. Although it takes time to create a new habit, the time it takes depends on you.
Your marriage is worth the effort and focus. Don’t give up! Keep working to make this the best year yet for your marriage.
Mitchell Qualls is the operations director at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
