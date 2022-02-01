To the editor,
The recent decision by the McMinn County School Board to ban “Maus” by Art Spiegelman from its 8th grade English language arts curriculum is concerning to the Local and State NAACP.
The timing of the ban is interesting, especially in a time of opposition and legislation being passed to counter the inclusive telling of history. It is important that we give students a truthful historical context and deeper understanding of the inequities that exist in society.
“The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is shocked and saddened again about the news coming out of our state, in particular the recent actions from the McMinn County School Board. Banning the book 'Maus' about the Holocaust is another way to censor the history of a group of people. When will this stop! We will continue to let our elected officials know how disappointed we are in their actions,” said Gloria J. Sweet-Love, president of the Tennessee State Conference NAACP.
Ann Boyd, McMinn County Branch NAACP president stated, “We believe it is best left to the creativity of our educators as they prepare these future scholars for this great 'melting pot' called the American Experiment, to teach the truth in a palatable way. So, our position towards any critical academic work, especially concerning the marginalized in our society, is to rise to the challenge and not fear what the truth can enlighten.”
McMinn County NAACP
