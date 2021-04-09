When I was about four or five years old, my parents would go out for date night and leave us with a sitter, Mrs. P.
All I remember about Mrs. P is that she was a British dowager, Christian Scientist, great story-teller and … an ex-spy. Her backstory was that she had been recruited from an English orphanage because she was a good actress in their Christmas pantomimes and she could pass for a variety of ethnicities.
After training, her test was to go to Russia, with few resources, and get herself hired as a nanny in an influential household, which she did. I don’t know what she did during WWI, but she had moved to California by the time Pearl Harbor was bombed.
She told of being a lay reader in her church that fateful day, dressed in a snow-white dress for the occasion. Her wrist pager beeped (just like Dick Tracey’s) and she was met outside the church by some government men who took her to a place where Japanese-Americans were being gathered. Her job was to listen for any subversive plans being made (she didn’t hear any).
She showed us a picture of herself as a young woman in a military-like uniform. I always considered her to be ancient, but doing the math, assuming she left the orphanage as a teen, she was probably no more than early 70s. A decade later, Mrs. P became ill and believed that “they” were trying to kill her.
Because of her age, everyone assumed that she was senile and hallucinating. Literally nobody questioned whether she might really be in danger. She was just old and confused, end of discussion.
I wonder if we do Mrs. P and many of our senior citizens a disservice by so readily accepting a diagnosis of senility. Our society is quite condescending about age.
If we get in a car accident, it is blamed on our age; if we leave the stove on, it is because we are old; if we are reliving our youth, it is because we can’t remember yesterday; blah, blah, blah.
You often hear people comment, in awe, that someone in their 80s is still mentally competent. As it turns out, staying “sharp as a tack” is normal. As we age, we might become more prone to making an occasional bad decision, missing a monthly payment or forgetting words.
But our common sense and wisdom more than compensate for any slowing down.
Hearing loss may account for many misunderstandings that are marked down as “mental problems.” As we age, we need people to speak more slowly and loudly; as my grandmother used to say, “I don’t hear that fast anymore.”
Using up valuable brain capacity trying to understand garbled words can take away from our capacity for memory and recall.
Serious memory loss affects less than 25% of the senior population, even including nonagenarians. Signs of severe memory loss include frequent poor judgement, asking the same questions over and over, tendency to lose things, trouble conversing and inability to follow instructions.
Let me just declare now that I apparently suffered from Alzheimer’s as a teenager, because I certainly displayed all of those symptoms! I am glad to say that I recovered sometime in my 20s.
I have heard senility compared to Alzheimer’s Disease in the following way: with senility, you lose your car keys; with Alzheimer’s, you forget what keys are for.
In the last years of my mom’s life, she had visits from a parade of caregivers who called her “Dear” and treated her like a child. She survived on chocolate and cigarettes, she preferred crossword puzzles and books to television, she only wanted to listen to Frank Sinatra and she had trouble following the conversation in a group.
To them she seemed senile. To those who knew her, none of this seemed odd. Once the kids were grown and out of the house, she lived on Chablis, chocolate, tuna and cigarettes (until she found out the mercury in tuna might be bad for her health).
She did word puzzles, read books and wrote about her life. Hearing loss, and the fact that she hated asking people to repeat themselves, made group conversations difficult.
Because she was in her 90s, the caregivers blamed her quirkiness on old age. That drove her crazy.
When Mrs. P thought “they” were out to get her, she may have been paranoid and hallucinating. But if you read spy novels, you will understand that anything is possible in the world of espionage. Maybe she wasn’t senile at all. Maybe “they” had been chasing her for a long time.
Here is what I am going to do, and I suggest you do too. I am going to make a list of all my idiosyncrasies. I‘ll post it on the refrigerator. Then as I get older, and people suspect my mind is going, I will point to my list and say, “Look there, I have always done that!”
Here are a few of my least embarrassing traits: I can’t spell; I can’t swallow pills; I never know the date or day of the week; I seldom brush my hair; I talk to inanimate objects; and I never remember faces or names of people, even if I have just talked to them.
I confuse names like Craig and Greg or Suzanne and Susannah, even with people I know well.
My husband leaves his keys in the door; he goes barefoot whenever possible; he likes to walk everywhere and, as he walks, he likes to read a book.
It should be quite a list!
I hope to live long enough that people call me “Dear” and treat me like a child. I plan to drive THEM crazy. And when they are shocked by my behavior and think I am senile, I will just smile knowingly and point to the fridge.
My list will be proof positive I have always been this way.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
