There is a best seller that many of us have read that includes all the worst aspects of human character: Murder, gang violence, human sacrifice, retribution, rape, slavery, infanticide, secret flight to escape persecution, discrimination against Jewish people; you name it, this book’s got it.
It is a disturbing book to read, and yet, if you continue until the end, it is also very uplifting and hopeful. It has provoked many soul-searching discussions. It has been translated into more than 700 languages. It has also been banned in 52 countries because it is too thought-provoking, too sympathetic to the Jewish people, and too likely to influence people’s thinking. If you are in favor of banning books, you probably applaud the 52 countries that have banned the Bible, because they took a stand to protect their citizens from disturbing, possibly life-changing reading. Certainly, you would not approve of exposing tweens and teens to such radical thinking. It might trigger independent thoughts! Some people will ban anything they don’t approve of. During World War II, the children’s book, “Ferdinand,” about the pacifist bull, was banned in Germany and Spain. I guess a protagonist who refuses to fight is not helpful when you are trying to conquer the world. Banning books may seem like a good idea at first, but it never is.
By now, everyone from The New York Times to CNN to The Times of Israel has commented on McMinn County’s own book-banning drama, so I figured I might as well put in my 2 cents worth as well. When I first heard about the (McMinn County) School Board banning “Maus” — a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust by Art Spiegelman — I thought, well, if there is SO much nudity and SO many bad words and SO much unnecessary violence, then maybe they are right to remove it from the curriculum. I envisioned possible compromises, such as bump it up to 9th grade curriculum, or keep it as recommended reading for “mature” 8th graders. But then I read “Maus.” At every page, I thought, OK, when is it going to get bad? But it never did. The nudity is negligible; the bad words are ones that I guarantee every 8th grader has heard many times before; the violence is appropriate when talking about the Holocaust. After all the hoopla, I expected a much more sensationalized book. But the beauty of “Maus” is the way it shows the violence, including a suicide, without glorifying any of it. It is sad and horrifying, but it would prompt important discussions among tweens and teachers about fascism, suicide, loyalty and betrayal. It seems like a very appropriate book to include in 8th grade curriculum.
We tend to think of middle schoolers as children, but they have one foot in adulthood and are capable of handling a lot of emotional and ethical questions. Think about other tweens and teens: Joan of Arc was only 13 when she led the French army; Anne Frank was 13 when she went into hiding; Malala was 15 when she was shot for attending school. In many cultures, 13 is the magic age when children become adults. Middle school students should not be underestimated.
The McMinn County School Board put out a very well-written statement excusing their action, most of it sounding quite rational.
But it starts out with a sentence that I completely disagree with: “One of the most important roles of an elected board of education is to reflect the values of the community it serves.”
I think the most important role of education (and therefore the board guiding it) is to open up the children’s minds to the world around them. That requires letting them see outside their own community and learning about values different than their own. Sometimes giving the best education might only be possible in spite of our community. Our county is fairly homogeneous. You have to leave McMinn to find a synagogue, mosque, Unitarian church or Quaker meeting. Every day, kids get their own culture reinforced in their minds; public education should ask questions that challenge their everyday beliefs and teach them to think for themselves. Here are some of the unintended consequences of banning “Maus” — both positive and negative:
• McMinn County has been branded as a backward, narrow-minded laughingstock.
• “Maus” has become a best-seller.
• Kids who would have protested having to read a comic book in class will now be secretly passing copies back and forth behind the buildings after school to learn bad language and see a naked mouse.
• People who never think about the Holocaust are thinking about it this week.
• Whoopi Goldberg was put on leave from “The View.”
Kids lucky enough to find a copy of “Maus” will be reading this very disturbing book without having any adult guidance to help them through the extreme violence that happened during the Holocaust. Whereas, before they had a teacher (with a teacher’s guide) helping them vent their feelings through discussions, now they will just go home to their own private nightmares.
Our county school board says it is looking for a replacement book that can teach about the Holocaust without all the horror of “Maus.” That’s fine, but any book that is honest about the Holocaust has got to include the horror. “The Diary of Anne Frank” is a great book, but “Maus” puts it in context: If “Maus” wasn’t true, then there would have been no need for Anne to hide. If “Maus” wasn’t uncomfortable, there would be no “need” to hide the book.
The McMinn County Board of Education’s motto is “Excellence in Action.” This week, they have demonstrated only the “X in Action.” What other books have they set their sights on?
We need to talk. The next school board meeting is Feb. 10. See you there.
Kathryn Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
