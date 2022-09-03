“Don’t play this piece fast. It’s never right to play ragtime fast”
After Dick, Jane, and I finally went our separate ways, I began to love to read. My love was nourished by my parents’ loving to read and by their sharing literary adventures with my brother and me at the dinner table. One night, not long after I became literate, we were all watching our standard Sunday evening television shows when Dad suddenly announced that it was all “a bunch of crap,” and that he was getting rid of the television. If my memory serves me well, our shows were “The 21st Century,” “Lassie,” and “The Ed Sullivan Show.” I wondered then as I am wondering now which one of these aroused his ire. I suspect it was one of the Ed’s guests that did it. It wasn’t The Beatles, however, because by the time they invaded us, the television was already gone. While my classmates engaged in heated debates about who their favorite Beatle was, I had no idea what John, George, Ringo, and Paul looked like, only that their hair was long.
I remember walking home from school the Monday after Dad’s pronouncement, hoping it had been forgotten. Dad’s outbursts were usually like thunderstorms in summer — violent, short, and then gone without a trace. Not this one. There, next to the curb in front of our house, was the boob tube, banished forever (about 10 years actually) from our humble home, a home Lassie wouldn’t be coming back to ever again. Post-Ed Sullivan, et. al., our evenings consisted of my dad, my mom, and I silently reading when not alternately engaged with my little brother and his primal needs. We did listen to baseball, football, and basketball games on the radio. I learned you can see and remember games more clearly when you listen to them as opposed to watching them on television.
Early in my career at Athens Junior High, I was exposed to a new method of teaching reading and writing called Whole Language, an emerging movement that challenged many assumptions pertaining to language acquisition. A subsequent conversation with Ms. Jenny Cammarata (may she rest in peace), who was utilizing Whole Language principles in a McMinn County school, gave me the confidence to restructure my own classroom.
Whole Language asserts that one learns to read and write by reading and writing, not by listening to lectures about reading and writing. Research shows that after a child reaches the fourth grade level in reading, the primary determinant of improvement is the amount of time spent reading — preferably books of one’s own choosing on an appropriate grade level. Whenever an entire class is reading the same book, individual needs are not being addressed. At the time, the average middle school student was spending three minutes per school day reading silently. Whole Language instruction facilitates a much greater amount and allows the teacher to speak to students individually about their reading goals and choices.
Another foundational principle of Whole Language was that, if a teacher is reading all of her students’ writing, then not enough writing is being assigned. Students should read one another’s writing on a voluntary basis, thus learning of the importance of audience in composition. Students should rarely be assigned a topic because choosing one’s own topic is an integral, if not the most important, component of the writing process. I discovered A students were the ones traumatized by the absence of an assigned topic and the dogmatic imposition of the standard five-paragraph structure. “Lesser” students felt liberated. When the “best” minds fear the prospect of creativity, there is a gigantic canary in the middle school mine shaft. When teachers only assign writing after they’ve compulsively red-lined the previous assignment, an impossible ideal of perfection replaces process. Every basketball coach sketches the Xs and Os on a clipboard at least once a practice, but most of the time the kids are running up and down the court with basketballs in their hands, throwing bad passes, taking low-percentage shots, failing, playing. Reading and writing, too, should be modeled and presented as forms of play.
I should have saved every piece of writing my students produced during those Whole Language years. I don’t think current McMinn County football coach Bo Cagle would mind my telling you that he wrote a wonderful piece of fiction about a one-on-one basketball game he could have played with Michael Jordan. He may not remember it, but I do. I wish I could show it to you. A Whole Language classroom is student-centered and addresses their needs individually. I will be forever grateful to my principal at the time, Mr. Jerry Howell, for providing the atmosphere of academic freedom required for non-traditional instruction.
Nothing gold can stay. The onslaught of standardized testing marked the end of Whole Language’s heyday. Critical thinking, creativity, and finding joy in the exploration of the writing process can’t be measured by bubbling in little circles. Those years were the most fulfilling of my career, and I think most of my students enjoyed it as well. I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.
“And by that time the era of Ragtime had run out, with the heavy breath of the machine, as if history were no more than a tune on a player piano” — E.L. Doctorow, from 1975.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
