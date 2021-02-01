Since we are in the middle of winter, not to mention a pandemic, it’s helpful to find ways to enhance our wellbeing.
We know breathing fresh air is beneficial to human bodies. Being surrounded by nature is known to calm the human spirit. And learning interesting things keeps our primate brains sharp.
So, I’ll take this opportunity to suggest hiking trails that offer all three benefits.
Now, the term “hiking” implies more rigor than is needed for these trails. You can hike briskly, but you can also stroll. The hikes I have in mind are the Old Copper Road Hiking Trail, the Unicoi Turnpike Hiking Trail, and the Eureka Trail.
In addition to providing natural beauty, each trail lies atop an historic transportation route.
The Old Copper Road Hiking Trail is part of the Ocoee Whitewater Center (OWWC), located on Highway 64, near Ducktown. The trail is a 2-1/3-mile restored section of the original Old Copper Road.
The USDA Forest Service built the OWWC for the 1996 Olympic Whitewater Slalom Races. The Tennessee Overhill, along with other preservation organizations, requested the agency preserve the old original roadbed as part of the project.
And they did a splendid job, even building a replica of the old wooden bridge that was there in the 1800s. Forest Service Archaeologist Quentin Bass tells me the bridge footings are original.
The main building at the center is closed now due to COVID, but the trails are open, with parking available in the lower parking lot for $3/day. Hikers and cyclists are welcome.
You’ll notice signs that warn of sudden water releases. While it’s not a routine occurrence, if you should hear a siren, be prepared to move away from the river bed.
Constructed through the Ocoee Gorge in 1853, the Old Copper Road was built to transport ore from the copper mines at Ducktown to the railroad terminal at Cleveland. Today, most of the old road lies under Highway 64, but the hiking trail allows you to experience the original roadbed.
The trail starts near the suspension bridge that spans the river (next to the main building). Stepping stones lead you over Laurel Creek but you will follow the riverbed the rest of the way.
Notice the famous “blue holes” as you walk along. In summer, people loll around in them like seals.
There are other trails at the Whitewater Center too. The Rhododendron Trail is an easy walk or bike ride. Less than two miles long, the trail follows the southside of the race course.
The Unicoi Turnpike Hiking Trail is one section of the larger Unicoi Turnpike Trail that runs between Vonore and Murphy, North Carolina. Most of the trail is explored by automobile on highways that follow the approximate route, but hikers can experience a two-mile section of the original path in the Cherokee National Forest, near Coker Creek.
The Unicoi Turnpike is an old trade and war path that once linked the coastal ports of Georgia and South Carolina to the Overhill Cherokee settlements. It was declared a National Millennium Trail in 2000 — one of only 16 such trails in the nation.
As you hike the old path, you will walk through layers of history that encompass the Cherokee fur and hide trade, establishment of Fort Loudoun, French and Indian War, Trail of Tears, Civil War, and more. Imagine livestock drovers herding hogs, turkeys and ducks over the trail — headed to markets in the Carolinas and Georgia. That would have been a common sight 200 years ago.
Two historic sites are located along the trail — remnants of Rolling Stone CCC Camp and the marker for the tollgate keeper who was ambushed during the Civil War.
To get there, drive to Coker Creek. Take a few minutes to stop by the Coker Creek Welcome Center, then turn onto Joe Brown Highway and continue up the mountain to Unicoi Gap.
A strategic pass through the southern mountains, the Unicoi Gap was used by humans for over 1,000 years. Here, you can park and walk downhill.
The hike begins on a section of the Benton-MacKaye Trail, but turns to follow the blue triangle blazes that mark the Unicoi Trail. Some people opt to take two cars and shuttle instead of hiking back up the mountain. The second car can be left at a small parking spot on Joe Brown Highway about halfway down the trail.
The Eureka Trail provides an easy hike or bike ride. Horseback riders enjoy it too. A little under five miles long, the trail runs over the abandoned Athens-Tellico Railroad (A&T) between Athens and Englewood.
You can start at Athens or Englewood. Free parking is available at both ends.
The A&T was completed in 1898 to haul timber products from Tellico Plains to railroad connections at Englewood and Athens. It was never especially profitable and eventually sold to the L&N Railroad in 1911.
After train traffic ceased on the line, McMinn County partnered with Athens and Englewood to acquire the McMinn County section of the old corridor. It was converted for trail use and the partners provide ongoing maintenance.
The name “Eureka” was chosen to honor the Historic Eureka Mill that once sat next to the tracks at Englewood.
Bundle up, breathe some fresh air and explore three historic transportation routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.